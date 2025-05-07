Friday Night Dialogues: Using ChatGPT in your business and personal Life

(Adobe stock photo)

In a Friday Night Dialogue presented by the Shelter Island Public Library on Zoom, Debbie Dittmer will explain on Friday, May 9, at 6 p.m. how you can use ChatGPT for your business and your personal life.

Examples include trip planning, language translation, letter writing, providing creative activity ideas for both children and adults, as well as enhancing conversations with clients, family and friends. She will also be looking at how ChatGPT can be a great brainstormer when learning a new subject or confronting a stubborn technical issue.

Debbie Dittmer does computer training for the Town of Oyster Bay Workforce Center for people who are on unemployment. In addition, she teaches classes for other libraries on Long Island. Ms. Dittmer did consulting work for 20 years as a computer trainer for Nassau BOCES. She loves teaching computer software and gets great satisfaction out of helping others learn, she said.

To register for the talk, please visit silibrary.org