Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: May 9, 2025

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 28, 2025.

CALVERTON (11933)

• Joseph & Edith Wimberger to James Shea, 77 Wildwood Drive (600-97-1-26) (R) $525,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• John & Lisa Budischak to North Fork Harbor House LLC, 1480 Harbor Lane (1000-103-1-22) (R) $1,450,000

• Nicole Procida & Stephanie Durand to Jonathan & Hannah Shephard, 2550 Haywaters Road (1000-111-6-19) (R) $1,400,000

• Lisa Jacobs & Kathryn Burkhardt to Rene Gomez, 60 Emory Road (1000-103-4-31) (R) $795,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Four Forty Five Realty LLC to Gregory Giugliano & Janice Cooke-Giugliano, 123 Sterling Avenue Unit B (1001-3.02-1-2) (R) $1,195,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• James Smith & Eileen Mulligan to Jesse Grant & Kaitlin Kelly, 55 High Meadow Lane (600-69-3-53.004) (R) $790,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Konstantinos & Martha Kousiaris to Jose Pirir-Cotzojay, 845 Rosewood Drive (1000-113-2-7) (R) $875,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Robert Aylward & Lisa McDonald to Lisa McDonald, 1390 Willow Terrace Lane (1000-26-2-25) (R) $1,250,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Philip & Deborah Schmitt & Kathy & Stanley Zilnicki to County of Suffolk, 2150 Roanoke Avenue (600-42-2-2.002) (R) $992,200

• Jane Edstrom to Juan Nano, 18 Lincoln Street (600-126-1-48) (R) $560,000

• Habitat for Humanity to Amanda Burris, 18 Oak Drive (600-65-1-19) (R) $500,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Neil & Emily Lawi to Peter Dembrowski & Judith Melioli-Dembrowski, 215 Colony Road (1000-52-5-60.002) (R) $2,900,000

• Montauk Dunes LLC to Nicholas Sekas & Athina Orthodoxou, 1305 Cedar Drive (1000-78-7-53) (R) $999,999

• George & Jaynemarie Capetanakis to John Bryant & Jessica Weeks, 190 Richmond Road East (1000-135-3-13.002) (R) $690,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)