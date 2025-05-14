Shelter Island Little League swings into action, and an Island classic is coming back

Islanders Sam Potter (5th grade) catching and Logan Traskos (3rd grade) batting in their Little League game last week. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island Little League season is officially underway. With the first week of games behind them, players across all divisions have taken to the field, shaken off those first-game jitters, and are settling into the rhythm of the season.

While recent rain may have temporarily paused the action, the excitement is only building as the community gets ready to rally behind its teams.

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Little League’s home game schedule and come out to cheer on their favorite local ballplayers. From big hits to diving catches, there’s no better way to enjoy spring on Shelter Island than by supporting its next generation of athletes.

In addition to the youth games, the League is proud to announce the return of one of the Island’s most beloved traditions: the Old Timers Softball Game. This year’s game is scheduled for Saturday, May 31, at 11 a.m. at the softball field and promises to be a fun-filled day of nostalgia, community, and friendly competition.

Thanks to generous support from local sponsors SALT and Slice, the event will include an after party at Slice immediately following the game. Players ages 35 and older are invited to register and relive their glory days on the diamond.

Those interested in playing or supporting the event can reach out to [email protected] to sign up or make a donation.

With community spirit in full swing, Shelter Island Little League is proud to continue its mission of keeping baseball fun, inclusive, and meaningful for players of all ages.

Little League home game schedule

Team Division

(Grades) Day Date Location Time

Tee Ball (Prek-K) Thursday 5/15 Fiske Field – Tee Ball 4:30 PM

Tee Ball (Prek-K) Thursday 5/22 Fiske Field – Tee Ball 4:30 PM

Tee Ball (Prek-K) Thursday 5/29 Fiske Field – Tee Ball 4:30 PM

Tee Ball (Prek-K) Thursday 6/5 Fiske Field – Tee Ball 4:30 PM

Softball (3-6) Tuesday 5/20 Softball Field 5:30 PM

Softball (3-6) Thursday 5/22 Softball Field 5:30 PM

Softball (3-6) Tuesday 5/27 Softball Field 5:30 PM

Softball (3-6) Monday 6/9 Softball Field 6:00 PM

Minors (3-4) Tuesday 5/13 Fiske Field 5:00 PM

Minors (3-4) Friday 5/16 Fiske Field 5:30 PM

Minors (3-4) Thursday 5/29 Fiske Field 6:00 PM

Minors (5-6) Thursday 5/1 Fiske Field 6:00 PM

Minors (5-6) Tuesday 5/27 Fiske Field 6:00 PM

Minors (5-6) Friday 5/30 Fiske Field 5:30 PM.