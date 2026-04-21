Cross Sound Ferry fares increase from Orient Point as fuel costs surge

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The Cross Sound Ferry — which runs between Orient Point and New London, Conn. — is now charging higher fares, with a 9.5% fuel surcharge pushing ticket prices up in recent weeks as global oil costs spike.

The increase — about $2 more for some one-way trips, including passenger and vehicle fares — stems from rising fuel prices tied to war in the Middle East that disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil hovered around $70 per barrel before the war with Iran and the U.S. began in late February, but has surged to as high as $120 since.

“Due to the volatility of fuel costs, Cross Sound Ferry uses a floating fuel surcharge,” the company states on its website.

The surcharge, applied to all fares, is adjusted weekly based on fuel costs and is not reflected in base ticket prices listed online.

Closer to home, North and South Ferry companies have not raised rates as of April 20. Any increase would require approval from the Suffolk County Legislature.

Meanwhile, the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry is currently applying a 4.5% fuel surcharge. The company has announced additional fare hikes effective May 1, including a $3 fee for vehicles without reservations, walk-on fares rising to $25 one-way or $40 round trip, and vehicle-and-driver fares increasing to $78 off peak and $80 peak.

The surcharge is reviewed on a weekly basis and takes effect on Wednesdays.