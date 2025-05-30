Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: May 30, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

OPPORTUNITY

To the Editor:

If you have heard about the ADU PLUS ONE grant and haven’t yet applied, now’s the time.

Round one is closing in September and we still have a few more grants to give out. The Community Housing Board wants to make sure this money gets to Islanders.

The grant is $125,000 towards retrofitting or creating an Accessory Dwelling Unit that must be rented year-round. To qualify, an applicant must be a full-time resident of Shelter Island and meet some income requirements (this grant targets helping median income folks).

Our goal is to create more year-round housing on Shelter Island and help create some rental income for our neighbors. The grant can also be used to create housing for family members.

Have questions? We’d love to help. Please reach out to me : [email protected] or our partners CDLI online at [email protected] for more information.

Or come to the Center Firehouse on Sunday June 1, from 3 to 5 p.m. for an information session.

Elizabeth HANLEY, Chair, Community Housing Board

WITHDRAWING

To the Editor:

Following a recent medical diagnosis, I am withdrawing my candidacy for the Shelter Island Town Board effective immediately.

As my condition evolves I must prioritize my health and will not be adding additional responsibilities, including the demanding requirements of a Town Board member. I will continue serving in my current roles on the Water Quality Improvement Advisory Board and Water Advisory Committee.

Unfortunately, the Board of Elections has informed me that my name cannot be removed from the ballot. Voters will still see it listed, but I will issue further notices during the election period. This leaves three candidates vying for the two available seats. Among them, I wholeheartedly endorse Elizabeth Hanley on the Democratic line.

To my supporters, thank you for your encouragement and trust. To all Shelter Island residents, I appreciate your understanding.

GREGORY TONER, Shelter Island

TOWN CLERK BID

To the Editor:

My name is Shelby Mundy (Willumsen), and I’m proud to be the Democratic nominee for Shelter Island Town Clerk.

As a lifelong Shelter Islander, a proud graduate of Shelter Island High School, and a mom raising my family here, I understand what makes our town unique. Experience has given me a strong foundation in municipal operations. I hold a BA in Business Administration from Flagler College, and for nearly seven years, I’ve worked for the Town in the Supervisor’s Office as the Senior Account Clerk. I’ve seen first hand how local government can — and should — work better for you.

I’m running for Town Clerk because I believe the office should play a more active and visible role in the community. Why should you have to rearrange your life to access Town services? I want to expand office hours, including select evenings and Saturdays, because government should meet you where you are.

Our Town’s records tell the story of who we are, but outdated systems make them harder to access. Preserving our Town’s history while modernizing how we safely store and access records is a top priority of mine. I’ll pursue grant funding to assist with digitizing all documents and creating an accessible database.

A Town Clerk should be out in the community, not just behind a desk. Community connection is at the heart of my campaign. I’m partnering with Town Board candidate Elizabeth Hanley to launch “Pizza and Politics,” a casual monthly meetup at Shelter Island Slice to talk about what matters most to residents. Our first event is June 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. Please stop by, grab a slice, and chat.

At its core, this role is about service, solutions, and accountability. This means showing up every day, listening and learning, helping to assist our residents and visitors, and caring about our community and its future. “Town Clerk” should not just be a title; it should be a commitment to service.

Please reach out any time at [email protected] — I’d love to hear from you.

Connected to our community. Focused on the future.

SHELBY MUNDY, Shelter Island

THANK YOU

To the Editor:

We would like to express our gratitude to all those who energetically supported us and voted “Yes” on Proposition 4 on the recent school ballot.

While the results were disappointing, we want to assure all Shelter Islanders that, to the best of our ability, we will continue to collect, preserve and share our community’s unique history.

We rely on a small, dedicated staff and enthusiastic volunteers to present educational, cultural and relevant exhibits and programs for the enjoyment of all. We invite all Islanders and visitors to the many activities we have planned this summer. Visit shelterislandhistorymuseum.org to see the full calendar.

Preserving and presenting the story of our unique and beautiful Island is a compelling virtue. To that end, we will continue to seek contributions from every funding source available to us.

If you have never visited the museum, or not in a while, we invite you to come see what we have and what we do. If you are already familiar with us, we are eager to welcome you again.

William Wordsworth wrote: “Life is divided into three terms: that which was, which is, and which will be. Let us learn from the past to profit by the present, and from the present, to live better in the future.”

We hope to see you soon.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, Shelter Island History Museum

HONORED

To the Editor:

I would like to share a fantastic store about my son William Marshall.

For the second time, he has volunteered at the National Military Ceremony in Calverton. First was for placing wreaths for the holidays and last Saturday he dedicated his time for Memorial Day by placing flags.

The Flag Placement Committee arranged that everyone would come out to honor and pay their respects to those who came before us. William Marshall was among an estimated 5,000 volunteers who came on Saturday, to Calverton National Cemetery.

All of the 295,000 individuals interred at Calverton are heroes to all of us. William is honored and humbled when he goes to the National Cemetery, honored to be participating in donating just a few hours of his time for the brave men and women who fought and died for his freedoms.

BARBARA MARSHALL, Shelter Island

TOXICITY IN OUR CULTURE

To the Editor:

Thank you to Robert Lipsyte for his “Forgive Us” column (May 22). It was refreshing to hear a respected writer place shame where it belongs and acknowledge how many among us still enable predators, bullies, and cheats.

I was flooded with the memory of my encounter with Pete Rose over 25 years ago. Seated next to him on a flight, I knew within minutes I wasn’t safe. I asked to be moved. The only available seat was a middle seat in coach. I took it without hesitation, leaving behind my plush first-class comfort and accepting one more thing women give up for their safety.

I don’t remember who sat by the window, but I will never forget the retired military officer on the aisle. We’d noticed each other during pre-boarding. We never spoke about why I moved. Instead, we discussed the war heroes in our families and our travels through life. When the plane landed, he walked with me to baggage claim and waited until I was safely in a cab.

Mr. Lipsyte is right: Toxicity in our culture has reached a frightening level. Ethical guidelines are vanishing. Safety, for many of us, is becoming harder and harder to find. And yet, I remain an idealist. I hold onto the hope given to me by men like the one in the aisle seat. I believe there will come a day when people stop defending toxic behavior. A day when someone says, “Your friend is dangerous,” and they are believed, and action follows.

A deep bow to Mr. Lipsyte for this column, and to everyone who protects the vulnerable.

We’re heading to Cooperstown next week. I’m grateful to see the Hall of Fame before the stink of Rose arrives.

K.D. HURST, Shelter Island