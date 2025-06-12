Shelter Island Reporter Community Calendar: June 12, 2025

The Island’s weekly calendar.

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Adult Basketball: Sunday 11 a.m., Monday, Thursday, 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Soccer: Tuesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Adult Volleyball: Wednesday 8 p.m., Shelter Island School. Free, drop-in, open play.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

Basics of Philosophy: Fridays 10 a.m., Library.

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesday, Saturday, 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Pickleball: Sunday 9:30 a.m., Thursday, 7 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. odd Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.,Thursday, 5 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m., Community Center*

*Classes at Community Center $10 each.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11 – 11:45 a.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting w. Donna King: Mondays, 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, JUNE 12

Break the record: Marshmallow Tower, (10 +), 4 p.m. Visit silibrary.org to register.

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 2:30 p.m., Library Tent at the Community Center.

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 10 a.m. Story Time and craft. Rain or shine.

TUESDAY, JUNE 17

Toddler Time at the Legion, 10 a.m. (0 – 4) No registration required.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

Library Closed, Juneteenth Observance

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 2:30 p.m., Library Tent at the Community Center.

Sylvester Manor Archaeology Open House, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Meet the team from the Fiske Center working on a dig by the Manor house and learn about their discoveries. Closed, comfortable shoes and tick spray recommended.

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Bluebirds and Blueberry Muffins, Mashomack, 9 to 11 a.m. Take a truck ride to visit a nest in the meadows. Advance registration required at [email protected]

Sculpture at Sylvester Manor, Opening Reception, 4 to 6 p.m. Free, Circle Lawn on Manor Grounds, Light refreshments. Summer-long installation of art on grounds with theme “Paradise Lost” will be open for viewing. Closed, comfortable shoes and tick spray recommended.

Havens Farmers Market, History Center, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Rain or shine. No pets.

Varney Poetry Reading, Library Tent at Legion, 5 p.m. Virginia Walker and Fran Castan will be joined by members of the Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable who will read from the library’s poetry collection. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, JUNE 17

Finding Edna Lewis, with Debra Freeman, Zoom, 7 p.m. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, JUNE 19

Private preview showing: Lasting Impressions, 4 – 7 p.m. MAJU Gallery, 188 N. Ferry Rd. documentary on renowned artist Dan Welden, followed by an informal talk with the artist and portfolio showing of his recent works. Register at [email protected]

Calling Their Names, Sylvester Manor, 1 2 p.m., Juneteenth ceremony to honor the Indigenous, Enslaved and Free men, women and children of Color who lived and worked at the manor and were laid to rest at the Burial Ground. Closed, comfortable shoes and tick spray recommended.

Library Closed, Juneteenth Observance

TOWN MEETINGS

Board of Ethics, Thursday, June 12, 2 to 4 p.m.

Community Housing Board, Thursday, June 12, 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Water Advisory Committee, Monday, June 16, 2 to 3 p.m.

Town Board Work Session, Tuesday, June 17, 1 to 4 p.m.

ZBA Work Session, Wednesday, June 18, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board, Wednesday, June 18, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Town Offices Closed, Thursday, June 19, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Juneteenth

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees, Saturday, June 14, 9 a.m.