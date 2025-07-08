Capital projects, grants go public: Committee offers early view of future programs

The Shelter Island Town Hall Meeting Room. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

For the uninitiated, there’s not always a straight path from an idea to its implementation. Shelter Island’s Capital Planning/Grants Committee has, in the past couple of months, returned to public meetings that offer an indication of what political leaders are thinking about goals.

For a small municipality with a relatively limited budget, projects often require grant money to become a reality. But that means finding grants for a project and developing solid plans that can prove competitive with what other applicants are seeking.

In this second Capital Planning/Grants meeting the Town has held, there are several projects on the list, but absent from them is the previous goal of making the Police Department headquarters and Justice Court compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Both buildings must accommodate those who require access, but currently the money isn’t there and other project needs are rising to the forefront.

Money earmarked for at least Police headquarters is more critically needed than at the Justice Court building because of the number of people accessing the building, Police Chief Jim Read told his colleagues at the July 1 meeting. But short of an unexpected windfall, plans seem instead to be afoot to make the clubhouse and restaurant at the Shelter Island Country Club handicapped accessible, and that isn’t even on the list of projects.

What’s at the top of the formal list for which Town officials anticipate seeking grants?

Chief Read’s request for a High Water Vehicle is tops on his list. It would be to rescue homeowners from low-lying road areas that flood, such as causeways, during major storms, and rescue a seriously ill person, resulting in a life or death situation, he said.

The Chief sought the purchase in the current year’s budget but the money wasn’t there. A second need is a replacement boat used by bay constables.

Even if grant money becomes available for such projects a typical grant requires a 25 to 50% contribution from the Town to pay part of the purchase price.

That’s why the current administration requires a vote from the Town Board to budget matching funds for any grant for which it applies. That’s the only way a grant recipient can guarantee the ability to use the money it receives. If a municipality receives a grant but doesn’t use it for any reason, it hampers the ability to get future grants. It’s a point former councilman Jim Colligan made numerous times with his Town Board colleagues, stressing the importance of putting to use any grant received.

Looking ahead, a major need is to implement a mandated wastewater system for Town-owned buildings in the Center. The federal government has fluctuated on whether the money will still be available, but the latest word is it will be forthcoming.

Other costs the Town Board would hope to see funded, at least in part, are a car for the Senior Center to replace a PT Cruiser with a used Chevrolet Bolt next year; body-worn cameras for police personnel; and upgraded radios that are necessary since Southold Police handle dispatch services for Shelter Island. Currently, a tower in Greenport that was supposed to be ready this year isn’t expected to be up and running to make it possible to connect with equipment that will operate on a new frequency, Chief Read said. When it’s complete, Shelter Island has to be ready with the new radios to connect to that system, he said.

Last on the current list are cameras to install at Crescent Beach. A camera system was placed at Wades Beach recently because of vandalism to the bathroom area.

Because Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams and Town Engineer Joe Finora were not at the July 1 meeting, there were details unavailable of where some of the projects stand in terms of consideration. They are expected to be addressed at the August meeting.