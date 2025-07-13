Moving Forward: It’s all about the brain

(Courtesyimage)

That headline is the name of the July 22, 2025 program planned for 6-7:30 p.m. under the tent at the Community Center.

The program, sponsored by the Shelter Island Health and Wellness Committee and the Shelter Island Library, will focus on “brain health” for all ages. The event coincides with World Brain Day on the same date.

It is a known fact that many factors can improve brain functioning and can help resist cognitive decline. Maintaining physical and cardiovascular health including exercise, diet, sleep, stress-management, and engaging in challenging activities all contribute to brain health.

The line up of speakers is impressive: Dr. Jay Mohr is a recently retired neurologist with over 60 years of experience, who will be speaking about stroke prevention and signs that a stroke may be taking place.

Sarah Cohen is a physical therapist and administrator at the Center for Parkinson’s Disease at Southampton Hospital. She will be speaking about the benefits of exercise for brain health as well as the importance of exercise to decrease the risk of falls.

Elyssa Hurlbut is a registered dietitian who will speak on how to nourish the body in a way that can affect cognitive functions such as memory, focus, learning and the prevention of neurodegenerative disorders.

Shelter Island Police Department Sergeant will be speaking on bicycle, pool, and athletic safety. Sergeant Rando reminds us that “a helmet is the single most effective piece of equipment to prevent serious brain injury—whether you’re on a bike, e-bike or scooter. One simple action can mean the difference between a close call and a life-altering injury.”

And finally, Detective Sergeant Jack Thilberg, who has been with the Shelter Island Police Department since 1989 and is the Chief of Operations for the Town of Shelter Island’s Emergency Management Service (EMS), is on the roster of speakers. He will offer participants a rare inside look at one of our our EMS vehicles and will explain the many life-saving services that these incredible volunteers provide.

The program will also offer cognitive exercises and lots of additional information about this most complex and vital organ.

We only have one brain. Let’s take care of it!

Reporter columnist Nancy Green is a social worker and member of the Shelter Island Health and Wellness Committee.