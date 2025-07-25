Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: July 24, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

LOCAL BUSINESSES

To the Editor:

I think our Town Board missed the mark. By now, you may have heard that the Board shortened the Fireworks main fundraiser. I’ve helped out at that party the last few years, and I can attest that the most money comes in at the end, not to mention that it’s a crucial night for SALT, an important local employer.

Then, this week, as I waited to lobby the Board to pass a simple and long-delayed Pro-Housing resolution that will unlock the funding we need for housing I was gobsmacked to see Venture Out effectively driven out of business by requiring the owner to double his labor costs. Venture Out has operated here in the same fashion for 15 years and are a vibrant part of the Louis’ Beach scene.

Now, there are a lot of factors that go into this, more than I can unpack here. What I didn’t see and what I promise to bring if I’m elected this fall, is an awareness of the impact of these decisions for locals. The local economy should be considered in every decision. It’s not enough to provide affordable housing if we are not actively trying to preserve and support local businesses and jobs.

We are a small town, so we all know the people, the families, and the businesses these decisions affect. We know their employees, their parents, and their kids. I think that’s worth fighting for, and worth trying to find a way to help them thrive.

ELIZABETH HANLEY, Chair, Community Housing Board, candidate for Town Board

LOCAL POLITICS

To the Editor:

For two years, the Shelter Island voters have been lectured to about the Democrats’ mysterious “hidden agenda.” Now it’s “machine politics.” There is nothing in Amber Brach-Williams’ truly unfortunate ad in the July 10 issue of the Reporter about policy, just a long screed of innuendo and nonsense. Actually, she probably knows better. I certainly hope so.

Maybe, Amber and Meg voted as a bloc of two against qualified candidates. In my opinion they were voting to keep the seat open for Tom Cronin. Unfortunately, I’m not privy to that leaky boat that is this administration’s executive sessions, but clearly some people are and are selective in what they report.

Offering alternative candidates is just that: alternatives. Does Amber not think the voters should be allowed choices, or that only Republicans should be in Town Hall (see her slate)?

I reject machine politics, too. Has Supervisor Brach-Williams written to her congressman to complain about the machine that’s trying to mow down our Constitution?

Yes, local politics is about the person.

LINDA HACKER-TONER, Shelter Island

TAKE A MOMENT

To the Editor:

St. Mary’s Church has installed a prayer wall outside the church on St. Mary’s Road. Anyone is welcome to stop by and write a short prayer request. Fr. Charles adds any requests during Sunday services for the congregation to offer their prayers. Whether you are a believer or not, it never hurts to have your friends and neighbors spend a quiet moment of meditation on your behalf. During these challenging times, we all need good vibes.

WENDY TURGEON, Shelter Island

OBITUARIES

To the Editor:

I very much liked the column “Last Call” (July 17). The part where the columnist mentions taking stock of your own life when reading an obit is so true.

At my age now, I open to the obituary page in the Reporter feeling so grateful that day that I didn’t know the person. Small mercies.

CATHY ANN KENNY, Shelter Island