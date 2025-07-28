‘Drop Dead City’ to air in Greenport: Special screening with director

(Courtesy Illustration)

The North Fork Arts Center at the Sapan Greenport Theatre will feature the new documentary “Drop Dead City” on Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m., and a talkback with director Michael Rohatyn.

Although President Gerald Ford never said those exact words, the Daily News headline still evokes the emotions roiling New York City on the brink of bankruptcy in 1975.

Longtime Island resident Hugh L. Carey was the state’s governor at the time; along with Mr. Rohatyn’s father, Felix, he worked to find a solution and eventually win the support of President Ford.

How did the crisis unfold and what difficult steps, and compromises, had to be forged to survive?

Drawing on unique footage to chronicle the historic fiscal crisis that struck 50 years ago, the film captures the grit of the City in those years, with recollections by some of the key players in the dramatic events — union leaders, politicians, journalists and more.

For tickets, visit northfork-artscenter.org.