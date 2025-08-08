Like great-grandfather, like great-grandson: Remembering Larry Winston
Last weekend the Winston family had a private celebration of life for father, grandfather and great-grandfather Larry, who wrote the “Fish On” column for the Reporter for many years, and who passed away in March. And of course the celebration included a fishing trip.
According to Larry’s daughter, Debbie, “The fishing was the best I have seen in several years. Birds were working all around the Island and we even saw a seal off Shell Beach. The photo [above] was taken at one of Dad’s still — and forever — secret local bass beaches.”
Oliver Weaver, 10, of Mars, Penn. caught nine stripers in two hours on the surface with one of his great-grandfather’s poppers. He was accompanied by his dad, Drew Weaver (Larry’s grandson) and Dean Weaver, Larry’s son-in-law.
This fish landed by Oliver measured 26 inches and weighed 6 pounds.
For Larry, the family, and everyone here at the Reporter, it will always be “Fish On!”