Like great-grandfather, like great-grandson: Remembering Larry Winston

Wow! The late Reporter sports columnist Lary Winston’s great-grandson Oliver Weaver with a fabulous catch. (Courtesy photo)

Last weekend the Winston family had a private celebration of life for father, grandfather and great-grandfather Larry, who wrote the “Fish On” column for the Reporter for many years, and who passed away in March. And of course the celebration included a fishing trip.

LARRY WINSTON

According to Larry’s daughter, Debbie, “The fishing was the best I have seen in several years. Birds were working all around the Island and we even saw a seal off Shell Beach. The photo [above] was taken at one of Dad’s still — and forever — secret local bass beaches.”

Oliver Weaver, 10, of Mars, Penn. caught nine stripers in two hours on the surface with one of his great-grandfather’s poppers. He was accompanied by his dad, Drew Weaver (Larry’s grandson) and Dean Weaver, Larry’s son-in-law.

This fish landed by Oliver measured 26 inches and weighed 6 pounds.

For Larry, the family, and everyone here at the Reporter, it will always be “Fish On!”