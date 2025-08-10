Menantic Yacht Club report: Aug. 10, 2025

The Menantic Yacht Club fleet just before a race. (Credit: Betsy Colby)

Sunday, Aug. 3, the Menantic Yacht Club (MYC) held its sixth series of Sunfish races with blue skies and light wind and an invasion of Vipers.

No, not the snake variety, but excellent sailors who usually sail Viper sailboats. And they were slithering between other sailors with great expertise. We had a great turnout with 34 boats and strong competition.

Peter and Rachel Beardsley race Vipers as well as Sunfish, and once a year they invite their Viper friends to join them on Shelter Island for a weekend of racing. On Sunday six Vipers, Stewart Craig, James Owen, Devin Hart, Brian Fox, Colin Santangelo and Cole Constantineau, joined the MYC on borrowed Sunfish. Prior to racing, I recruited Colin to help me bring the marks down to Bill Martens’ dock from the road. Thank you, Colin.

Stewart put Dave Olsen’s boat to good use, placing in the top six. The last time that boat was used in a race, Linda Gibbs placed fifth overall. I might just have to use it one of these days. Rachel had a good day of racing, placing eighth overall, after which she raced to catch a plane back to San Francisco.

I’m happy to note that Caitlin Cummings has returned for the summer and she remembered her old racing skills, placing 13th overall on the day. Mike Donlon is back, and he helped sailors launch their boats. Lee Montes is also back, and he joked that he “inadvertently” let Derek Webster beat him in a few races. He let a few other sailors beat him, also. Derek and Lee are both top-notch sailors.

Charlie Modica Sr. was the only boat that flipped, twice, I might add. The second time he struck paydirt, the bottom muck, and luckily none of it rained down upon him. According to his brother John, he was doing a survey for the DEC. There were two over-earlies, after which the dreaded one-minute rule flag went up.

As mentioned earlier, the competition was fierce. The starts were really crowded and there was certainly some bumping going on. Consistency paid off as usual. Even though four different sailors, Derek, Eric Ryan, Paul-Jon Patin and Charlie Modica Jr. each placed first in a race, Charlie Jr. was by far the winner on Sunday, with two first-place finishes and two second-place finishes. Derek placed second overall, followed by Paul-Jon, Peter Beardsley, Lee and Viper Stewart.

For the past several weeks Jodi Sisley has been missing in action, all for a good cause. She had been diligently taking long bike rides in training for last weekend’s Pan Mass Challenge, a two-day ride that raises money for the Dana Farber Cancer Center. Jodi, in typical fashion, met the Challenge with gusto, biking some 170 miles over two days. Congrats to Jodi, and all the other participants.

Betsy Colby was back as our PRO, assisted by Marian Thomsen and Kerry Mitchell. The wind shifts required mark moves and kept the crew on all three boats busy. Thank you, all.

Matt Fox took the day off and was replaced by Ben Gonzales as captain of the mark boat, crewed by Lucy Brown and newcomer, Peter Semmelhack. You all did a great job — thank you.

Betty Bishop captained the chase boat, crewed by Dave Daly and Dorie Hagler. Despite all the mark moves they all had an enjoyable day, as did all of us sailors. Thank you all, for a job well done.

Next Sunday, Matt and Shelly Fox will host an after-race party. Matt is planning to barbecue his specialty, pulled pork and pulled chicken. You all know what to bring.

We are a very congenial, family-friendly club, open to all. We may not have a clubhouse, but the sailing is great, the camaraderie is superb, and we just have tremendous fun. All sailors, novice to expert, are welcome.

Just show up in West Neck Harbor at 2 p.m. on any Sunday through Labor Day, check in with the Race Committee, giving them your full name and sail number, and be sure to bring your life jacket. Non-sailors are also welcome to assist with the Race Committee boat and the stake boat.

You can get more information about the MYC on Facebook at Menantic Yacht Club, or from Bob Harris at [email protected] or 505-235-5844. Steve and Melissa Shepstone have a fleet of loaner boats available on a first-to-reserve basis. Contact Melissa at [email protected] to reserve your boat.

See you on the water.

Results: Pts Place

Charlie Modica Jr. 11 1

Derek Webster 16 2

Paul-Jon Patin 23 3

Peter Beardsley 26 4

Lee Montes 32 5

Stewart Craig 40 6

James Owen 41 7

Rachel Beardsley 49 8

Joan Butler 54 9

Paul Zinger 54 10

Andre van Rynbach 59 11

John Modica 63 12

Caitlin Cummings 71 13

Alicia Rojas 78 14

Eric Ryan 81 15

Devin Hart 86 16

Kate Duff 94 17

Charlie Modica Sr. 96 18

Brian Fox 98 19

Linda Gibbs 103 20

Bob Harris 104 21

Denise Fenchel 105 22

Steve Shepstone 108 23

Colin Santangelo 110 24

Will Lehr 115 25

Cole Constantineau 116 26

Jonathan Brush 125 27

Tim Mitchell 129 28

Tom McMahon 136 29

John Colby 137 30

Liz Langfield 150 31

Mary Vetri 153 32

Sharon Wicks 157 33

Brett Mintz 172 34