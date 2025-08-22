Shelter Island Deputy Supervisor offers sign code changes

Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen (Courtesy photo)

In a short Town Board work session Tuesday afternoon, Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen asked her colleagues to consider some changes in the code pertaining to the use of signs.

Complaints about the proliferation of signs posted by various groups, candidates and advertisers havIe increased, Ms. Larsen said. They are appearing on Town-owned sites and often interfere with Highway Department efforts to cut grass, and some signs tend to get blown around to other areas.

She has asked the other Town Board members to consider her proposals and offer comments or changes. If her changes were to be adopted as presented, they would:

• Still allow property owners to place signs on their own sites as long as they don’t interfere with the right of way. They must ensure they don’t interfere with any roadwork.

• Limit signs on Town-owned land to events sponsored by the Town, such as next week’s Vigil of Hope and celebrations of events such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

• Limit the placement of signs to sites where events are to happen.

• Limit the size of signs that are allowed.

• Require any signs be removed within 24 hours of the end of an event that they promote.

In a special meeting following the work session, the Town Board:

• Approved the supervisor or her appointee executing an agreement for the Town social worker in partnership with the THRIVE Recovery Center for the Quinipet Camp and Retreat Center to host a Recovery and Wellness Retreat on Oct. 11 funded by the State Opioid Settlement.

• Approved the Chamber of Commerce outdoor assembly permit to hold its annual Duck Race at 194 North Ferry Road Sunday from noon to 1 p.m. with the stipulation that all signs for the event be removed within 24 hours of the end of the race.

• Approved signage for Saturday’s Chamber of Commerce Craft Fair with the requirement the signs be removed within 24 hours of the end of the event.

• Approved the Shelter Island History Museum outdoor assembly application to hold a Regiment Encampment and Reenactment on Sept. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

• Approved the Lions Club request to place signage for its annual Snapper Derby at 40 North Ferry Road on Aug. 27 between 4 and 6 p.m. with signs to be removed within 24 hours of the end of the event.