Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Aug. 25, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

VERY SERIOUS

To the Editor:

In response to Mark Mobius’ letter last week which questioned my intentions, let me be clear. I have always supported the creation of affordable housing on Shelter Island and have been working hard to guide the Town toward creating the proposed project.

The first draft of the Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) that was presented to the Town Board by the CHB raises serious concerns in my mind. In its present form, the MOU is a document that legally binds the Town to the project before an operating financial model was developed, proper due diligence could be performed, and a complete transaction negotiated with the developer.

I have never seen anything like it in my many decades of practicing real estate law. I look forward to providing constructive input into the MOU process and being open to others’ opinions — starting with this Thursday’s meeting with counsel to discuss the MOU.

This Town Board must make affordable housing a reality while making sure that it is done right. We have a fiduciary responsibility to protect the Town from unnecessary risk and unintended consequences, all while making sure that the community is kept fully informed. This is a project that will outlive us all, and we need to make sure that the Town is adequately protected while providing needed benefits to the community.

Irresponsibly accusing others involved in this process of not being serious can only divide our community and slow down our progress.

BENJAMIN DYETT Councilman, Town of Shelter Island

CHARGE AGAINST SUPERVISOR

To the Editor:

The treasurer of the Shelter Island Republican Committee is Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams. The treasurer is responsible for filing periodic campaign finance reports with the NYS Board of Elections Campaign Finance Board.

She has failed to file two reports that were due on Jan. 15 and July 15 of this year. Failure to file a report can result in a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per report. Failure to file reports three or more times within an election cycle can lead to a civil penalty of up to $10,000.

Any person who knowingly fails to comply with campaign finance regulations shall be guilty of a misdemeanor (Election Law §14-126).

The purpose of these reports is to inform the public about how campaigns are financed, and by whom. Without these legally required reports, the public is kept in the dark. This lack of transparency is concerning even if no penalty is imposed.

CATHY ANN KENNY, Treasurer of the Committee for New Leadership

CANDIDATE’S APPRECIATION

To the Editor:

Shelter Island isn’t just a place — it’s a community that shows up for one another. Summer brings that spirit into full view, filling our days with events that connect us, celebrate tradition, and strengthen our bonds.

This season, I’ve had the privilege of joining in many moments that make our island unique. In May, I joined the Lions Club for their roadside cleanup and marched in the Memorial Day parade as a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary. In June, I attended the Fireworks Fundraiser at Sunset Beach and marched in Greenport’s PRIDE parade with fellow candidates and Southold Democrats. I also co-hosted two “Pizza & Politics” conversations at SLICE with Town Board candidate Liz Hanley, where we heard from thoughtful, engaged residents.

July brought the Fireworks Eve party at SALT’s Shipwreck Bar, St. Mary’s Lobster Bake, and the Shelter Island Educational Foundation Garden Party at the Rams Head Inn. Each event reminded me how deeply we care for one another and the organizations that keep our island vibrant.

As a candidate for Town Clerk, I believe showing up matters. I’m committed to being present, listening, and working hard for the people of Shelter Island — not just during election season, but every day.

I hope to see you at the upcoming Arts & Crafts Fair, Green Expo, and the Fire Department’s Country Fair on Aug. 23. You can also cheer on my team at the Mitchell Post 281 Barbecue Cookoff on Aug. 30 — our American Legion’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Also, the annual Strongpoint Theinert Ranch Ferry Cruise will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6. Be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Thank you for your support and community spirit. Shelter Island is truly something special, and I’m honored to be part of it.

Connected to our community. Focused on the future.

SHELBY MUNDY, Candidate for Town Clerk, Town of Shelter Island

A SIMILIAR PATTERN

To the Editor:

I want to commend the editor of the Shelter Island Reporter for the excellent, fact-based commentary on the invasion of Greenport by ICE agents.

The people arrested and terrorized were not criminals but people of color, here legally in this country. While President Trump likes to claim he is kicking out awful criminals, the persons they are going after are too often our hard-working neighbors and friends. I am reminded of the argument used by the NRA against any kind of gun regulations when they claim such regulations will only result in criminals having guns but honest gun-owning Americans losing theirs.

While I support gun regulation, I do see a similar pattern in what is happening right here in Suffolk County and around our country. The men and women who harvest our food, work to keep communities going, contribute to our economy and our well-being — these are the people these anonymous ICE agents are attacking — easy targets. I am betting the drug lords are doing just fine.

Thank you, Reporter, for reminding us what is really going on.

I also wanted to support Linda Hacker and James Eklund for their respective letters that highlighted how Trump has not only failed to live up to his promises, but is actively working to make America poor and insignificant — not great.

WENDY C. TURGEON. Shelter Island

LEGION BBQ COOK-OFF

To the Editor:

The members of Mitchell Post #281 are excited to announce the fifth annual American Legion BBQ Cook-off on Aug. 30 at 4 p.m.

Ten teams of BBQ fanatics have been invited to put their BBQ skills to the test, and we need your help to crown the winner. Meal tickets may be purchased in advance at www.mitchellpost281.com or at the event, located at 1 Bateman Road, for $55.

Tickets include a tasting of each team’s BBQ, a voting ticket, sides, water, and BBQ chicken cooked by members of Post #281, all while supplies last. The ticket does not guarantee a tasting of every team and is available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please arrive promptly.

We are limited to just 300 tickets, so get yours today! Profits go to Mitchell Post #281 and support its mission of providing service to Active Duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces, Veterans, their families, and the community. Questions may be directed to [email protected]. We look forward to seeing you!

Members of the American Legion Mitchell Post #281