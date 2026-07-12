Shelter Island Fireworks wows the Saturday night crowd

Oh say can you see! A spectacular show at Crescent Beach Saturday night presented by Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. thrilled a happy gathering. (Credit: Dave Gentile.)

As dusk fell on Saturday night, the skies over Crescent Beach burst into colorful flares to thrill the hundreds of specators gathered on blankets, boats and tailgates to enjoy the show.

The volunteer committee that mounts the event each year succeeded once again, raising funds from Islanders and businesses, navigating a barge re-location to spare the endangered piping plover, and having faith that the original rainy forecast would not prevail.

The Shelter Island Police Department was organizing traffic flow, parking and safety from early in the day, making for a successful extravaganza that comes but once a year.