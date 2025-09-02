Shelter Island School soccer team building off strong 2024 season

Goal in sight, Junior Henry Springer of the Shelter Island soccer team honing his shooting skills during an August practice. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

The Shelter Island JV boys soccer team is back on the pitch this fall, with head coach Chris Conrardy setting a clear tone from the opening week: hard work, endurance, and preparation for what promises to be a competitive season.

“The preseason is looking good,” Coach Conrardy said during an early morning practice at Fiske Field. “The kids are putting in the hard work it takes to get ready for a long season.”

That work has meant early sessions heavy on running, followed by ball-handling drills, tactical positioning, and scrimmages. Under the late August heat, the team was running two-a-day practices to take advantage of the free time left before the school year starts. Coach Conrardy wants his players conditioned to handle the full 80 minutes of play, while also sharpening their technical skills.

Head Coach Chris Conrardy is leading the Islanders’ soccer program for the third year in a row, with high hopes going into the fall season. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

“We’ve been working on positioning, development of their skills, and some competitive play as well,” he explained, adding that each day blends fitness with game-like scenarios to keep players engaged.

The Islanders enter 2025 after a banner campaign last fall. The team finished 12-2, claiming the top spot in their division and establishing itself as a program on the rise. For Coach Conrardy, that success was the product of a group that came together quickly and set a high bar for the seasons to follow.

But as with any program, turnover is inevitable. Several top contributors graduated last season, leaving opportunities for new leaders to step forward. “We lost some top talent, but these guys are ready to step into the role,” the coach said. “I’m proud of the leaders who have presented themselves.”

One of those players is junior Evan Weslek, who has made an immediate impression in the pre-season. His consistency and energy have stood out even in the demanding two-a-day sessions. On the defensive side, Coach Conrardy highlighted senior Byron Rodas Vasquez, who will be tasked with anchoring the back line and bringing stability to the team’s shape.

In goal and across the field, junior Cayman Morehead has been a steady presence, earning recognition not only for his play, but for his commitment.

“He’s had 100 percent attendance at every practice so far,” Coach Conrardy noted.

The Islanders will once again compete in the same league as last year, but the coach expects the competition to be tougher. New opponents are on the schedule, raising the stakes for a group still in the early years of the program.

“It’s going to be a little more competitive,” he said. “There are a few new schools that are going to be very challenging, but I think these guys can handle it.”

One competition the players are already looking forward to is the renewed matchup with the Ross School, a cross-bay rival that always brings extra vigor to Fiske Field. Games like that, Coach Conrardy said, “need love and support from the community. It’s always better when there’s a big raucous crowd.”

As the Islanders continue their preseason grind, the first game is scheduled for this week. The Islanders were set to scrimmage the Southold Settlers on Tuesday at Southold, and take on Center Moriches on Thursday, Sept. 4, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. The team is counting on the community’s support for the home opener to get the season off to a good start!