Multiple levels of government look to preserve Plum Island

The Plum Island Lighthouse. Stewardship of the island might become a shared responsibility. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Efforts to permanently preserve Plum Island stalled in Congress last year, but officials at multiple levels of government have stepped in to try and ensure that the 1.3 square mile island will be preserved in perpetuity.

Besides multiple bills making their way through Congress, the federal government has approached Suffolk County to take over stewardship of the island when the research facility is decommissioned. The operations of the Plum Island Animal Disease Center are transitioning to Manhattan, Kansas. This is expected to be completed in two years.

“The federal government has approached Suffolk County to gauge interest in the county assuming ownership of Plum Island,” said Michael Martino, director of communications for Suffolk County. “There is a very multi-layered situation, and we don’t know where it’ll go. But there are active conversations between the federal government and Suffolk County.”

Representative Nick LaLota, who has taken up Plum Island’s preservation since assuming office, confirmed the ongoing negotiations.

“We had a meeting in the county executive’s office maybe a week or two ago. And we welcomed Suffolk County’s efforts to help us preserve Plum Island in perpetuity. There’s some good initiatives,” said Rep. LaLota. “This has always been a collaborative effort by multiple levels of government, community groups, both parties. The more the merrier, I say.”

Last year, both the House and the Senate had bills introduced aimed at preserving this unique feature of Long Island’s heritage.

“So there were good efforts last year, no question about it, everybody was pushing, and there were some, you know, there was communication between staffers in the House and the Senate to try to get matching bills, and there were communications with committee chairs, so there was a lot of activity,” said Louise Harrison, Long Island project manager and senior science advisor for Save the Sound, one of the member organizations for the Preserve Plum Island Coalition. “And then the session of Congress came to an end.”

Another recent development is the possibility that stewardship could be shared among multiple organizations, each one managing a different area of the preservation. This means that one organization might take over the re-purposed buildings, while another might be in charge of the natural resources, and still another could conduct research projects.

The bills have been reintroduced for this session of Congress, along with a call for a special resource study by Mr. LaLota. This is the study the National Parks Service uses before a site can be considered for National Monument status.

“Save the Sound and Plum Island Coalition have been at this for years before me and they’ve been strong partners and helping to ensure I had legislative ammunition to persuade more and more of my colleagues,” said Rep. LaLota.

The President of the United States has the authority to declare a site a national monument through the Antiquities Act of 1906. This law authorizes the President to declare federal lands as national monuments if they are of particular historic, prehistoric, or scientific significance. Since it was enacted, presidents have used this power nearly 300 times. Representative LaLota has sent two letters to President Trump requesting that he exercise his authority in order to preserve Plum Island.

Plum Island hits many of these markers. It has a unique and complex ecosystem rich in natural resources. In addition to its recent scientific and military contributions, the island has a history in the area dating back to the Indigenous people.

“The three main concepts of preservation of natural resources, recognition and acknowledgment of human history there and military history, and then a discovery and celebration of a cultural resource going all the way back to when people first came to the region 10,000 years ago,” said Ms. Harrison. “We still believe that a national monument can be whatever the president or Congress wishes it to be.”

Whatever form the preservation takes in the end, all parties have the East End in mind when it comes to visitation and its impact.

“To the general public, that sounds like a lot of people driving through the East End …That is not part of our vision,” said Ms. Harrison. “We feel that anything that happens on Plum Island should be the subject of a management plan that has its eye on sustainability. We are not looking to create some kind of a new attraction. We want to preserve Plum Island, and so we’re going to be very cautious about the future use and what that means in terms of visitation; that’s top of mind.”