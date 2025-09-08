Off to a great autumn start at Shelter Island Country Club

Chandler Dunning (The Bridge) poses in the clubhouse with his various trophies, including the infamous green jacket, 2025 trophy, and belt. (Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

The Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) has seen no shortage of memorable moments this season, from member Jay “Jake” Card III earning his first professional win on tour, to another memorable junior golf program and numerous hole-in-ones and other significant accomplishments.

The 19th Annual Goat Open

Last Tuesday marked the 19th annual “Goat Open,” a competitive 18-hole event hosted by The Bridge Golf Club of Bridgehampton at the SICC. The field is made up of teaching professionals and staff members from The Bridge — some of the strongest players to tee it up on Shelter Island all year.

The format includes 18 holes of stroke play, with additional scoring opportunities through two-man and four-man better balls, moneyballs, and closest-to-the-pin contests, before culminating in a dramatic shootout.

This year, the competition was as tight as ever. Ian Hjulberg took top honors in the individual stroke play with a total of 332 (69×2 + 64 + 66 + 65). Jeff Warne followed with just a shot back at 333, while Dave Diel finished third at 334. Chandler Dunning rounded out the top four with 335, and went on to claim the shootout victory.

Junior Golfer’s Hole-in-One

The club also witnessed a once-in-a-lifetime shot by junior member Rhys Keller, who at just 17 made a hole-in-one on Goat Hill’s 8th hole. The par-4 plays 249 yards from the gold tees, with a blind tee shot over rolling hills.

Rhys, who has been playing the course since age five, launched a driver that landed just short of the flagstick, leaving a deep ball mark before rolling straight into the cup. Playing alongside his younger brother Dax, the two crested the hill, unsure whether the shot had gone long and out of bounds, only to discover the ball waiting at the bottom of the cup.

Rhys has a deep family connection to the SICC. His father, Michael Keller, has been playing the course since the early 2000s, and both Rhys and Dax have grown up through the junior golf program and caddying events like the Hickory Classic.

Pete Disch Breaks 70

Longtime member Pete Disch added his own highlight to the summer, carding a stunning round of 69 just days before his 79th birthday. Playing from the white tees, Disch opened with a steady 34 on the front nine and followed with a 35 on his second loop around, finishing five-over par for the day.

For any golfer, breaking 70 is an achievement; doing it on the doorstep of 79 years old makes it extraordinary. The club congratulates Pete on his remarkable round and wishes him a very happy belated birthday.