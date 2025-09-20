Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Sharon A. Young Moritz

Sharon A. Young Moritz passed away peacefully in Southampton, N.Y. on July16, 2025. Sharon was born on March 30, 1944, in Cortland, N.Y. to Robert Martin Young and Catherine Frances O’Connor. Her only sibling was a younger brother, Richard Allen Young, who passed away in 1970, at the age of 20.

Sharon was a graduate of Cortland High school, Skidmore College and the Touro Law Center in Central Islip. She obtained her licencse to practice law in 1986 and did so until her decision to retire.

Prior to becoming an attorney, Sharon was an educator for almost 20 years.

An avid tennis player and golfer, her love and genuine caring for friends and animals was remembered by all who knew her.

Sharon is survived by two nieces, Yvette Renne and Corey Young, and cousin John Downes.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a gift in Sharon’s memory, would honor her by donating to local animal shelters.

A memorial service will be held on Sept. 24, at Our lady of the Isle. Please join us in the celebration of Sharon’s life at Kyle’s Restaurant for light fare and tea following the mass and internment.