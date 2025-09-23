School fundraiser at Shelter Island’s Goat Hill 

Father/Son team Matt Dunning and Kevin Dunning won the Shelter Island club’s Member-Guest Tournament last weekend. (Courtesy photo)

For the second time this season, Shelter Island Country Club (SICC) welcomed golfers to Goat Hill for a school fundraising outing, this one in support of the Class of 2027’s prom and senior trip.

On Saturday, Sept. 13, 36 golfers teed it up for an 18-hole scramble with a twist: Whichever golfer’s shot the team selected could not hit the next one. Aside from the opening tee ball, that meant only three players could hit each shot, forcing groups to plan carefully and manage their lineup. Adding to that, every player’s drive needed to be used at least twice, and teams had to get creative in how they moved the ball around the course.

When the final putts dropped, it was the team of Mike Martin, Richard Stiek, Pat Rutledge, and Kevin Dunning who claimed the day’s honors, carding a three-under-par 61 to take home the win.

The class is extremely grateful for the SICC’s generosity in hosting the outing and supporting their efforts. The event would not have been possible without the numerous sponsors, whose contributions made it such a success.

MEMBER-GUEST RETURNS

Just a week later, on Saturday, Sept. 20, the course played host to its annual Member-Guest Tournament. Fifteen teams of two turned out for a format that split the round in half: a two-person scramble on the front nine, and best ball on the back. In the end, father/son duo Kevin and Matt Dunning emerged as gross champions with a 71, with Tim Sheehan and Stuart Hulke finishing as runners-up. On the net side, George Goodleaf and Ken Lewis took the title, barely beating Artie and Sean Springer.

Prizes were also awarded for contests on the course. Matt Dunning earned men’s long drive honors, Kate Rossi-Snook claimed the ladies’ long drive, and Ariele Gardner was closest to the pin.

As the day came to a close, a group of golfers decided to keep the competition going in an elimination shootout. Played in alternate-shot format, the playoff carried all the way to the 9th hole, where the teams of Hulke/Sheehan and Dunning/Dunning were still deadlocked. The decision was made to settle things in dramatic fashion with a chip-off from the clubhouse down to the ninth green. In front of the crowd, Kevin Dunning landed his shot just six feet from the flag to edge out Tim Sheehan’s effort, which ran to 15 feet.

It was a perfect finish to a growing tradition, and we can’t wait to see everyone back for next year’s Member-Guest.