Decision pending on Grady Riley

Gerry Siller

What started out to be a positive public reaction to former supervisor Gerry Siller’s application to share store space and surrounding property with Mary Lou Eichhorn’s Cornucopia gift shop has encountered opposition from many speakers at a continuation of a public hearing on the site plan.

Monday night’s ongoing session was no different, with attorney Albert D’Agostino representing neighbor Helene Starzee.

Ms. Starzee has said Mr. Siller moved into the space bringing his garden plants, fertilizers, mulch, garbage, dirt, rodents and noise from trucks and cars pulling in and out of the lot and ruining her enjoyment of her pool and surrounding area. Add to that, Mr. D’Agostino said Mr. Siller has admitted what was done was without applying for a site plan review. Mr. Siller acknowledged that, saying he didn’t know site plan review was necessary.

Mr. D’Agostino told the Town Board that he had been refused the right to speak before the Zoning Board of Appeals to which the Town Board had sent the application for review to determine if a variance would be needed.

ZBA members sent it back to the Town Board with an advisory opinion that the ZBA has no role in the decision. Mr. D’Agostino has argued the operation is nonconforming, but that’s not how the ZBA sees it.

The attorney also argued most ZBA members aren’t qualified to serve because they haven’t taken four hours of training. Not the case, ZBA Chairman Phil DiOrio said. Their training has been done during their attendance at the Association of Towns.

There was also a question about whether Mr. Siller’s presence at the site requires installation of a commercial septic system. That’s a decision for the Suffolk County Department of Health Services to make, Councilman Benjamin Dyett said. He wanted to keep the hearing open, but ultimately, it was closed while allowing comments until Oct. 20.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siller can continue to operate his business at the site with the Building Department giving it a conditional approval.