On Sept. 26, 2025, John Stephen Quirke, 93, of Pompton Plains, N.J. and Shelter Island passed peacefully in his New Jersey home with his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary Ann, by his side. He was a man of deep faith in God, devoted to family, and service to country and people in need.

Born on Dec. 22, 1931 in Louisville, Ky., to Virginia P. and John Stephen Quirke, John was raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., alongside his four sisters and brother. In a faithful family, he served as an altar boy at St. Savior Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn. In high school, he was a member of the St. Francis High School swim team. After completing his first year at St. Francis College, he was called to serve his country in the United States Air Force in June 1951.

In March 1953, he was honorably discharged and then finished his degree. Fate then brought him to Mary Ann Clynick and so began their love story. They were married on Sept. 20, 1958 and built a beautiful life and family together. They first settled in Hackensack, N.J., starting their family, before moving to Dumont, N.J. John worked as a Marine Claims adjuster for Johnson & Higgins.

A job change to Marsh & McLennan brought the family to Buffalo. Colder in climate, but a favorite time of his life making rich memories with family and friends. He developed a passion for the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, attending games with his family, and loved coaching his sons’ hockey team.

In 1976, John was transferred back to New York, the family making their home in Parsippany, N.J. While working in New York, he developed a special connection to the World Trade Center because he worked in one of the towers and his brother-in-law had helped to build them. Years later his nephew would be instrumental in the cleanup after 9/11.

After a brief stint in Charlotte, N.C., John (with Mary Ann) returned to the New Jersey area. They eventually made their home in Rockaway and, most recently, enjoyed the community and friendships they found at Cedar Crest, in Pompton Plains. John was a longtime parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Church, in Parsippany, intermittently for 48 years. He delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly, always with conversation. Feeling the desire to help others, he devoted time to the Literacy Volunteers of Morris County where he taught migrant workers English. He had a gift for languages and felt joy saying hello to strangers in their native tongues, receiving in return the warmth of a smile. He served as treasurer for the American Legion Post 344 in Rockaway. In addition, John, through his self-less actions, changed the trajectory of lives. Twice, he rescued individuals from potentially burning to death. In addition, he convinced a neighbor, who was in an abusive marriage, that she needed medical attention and took her to the hospital. He also as­sisted at the scene of a neighborhood teen who had been horribly assaulted by an ex-boyfriend. All acts of self­lessness and bravery.

Family was the foundation of ev­erything important to John. Shelter Island was a place where the Quirke family began taking summer refuge in the 1930s, renting homes. In 1945, the Quirke family home was purchased to pre-empt the polio epidemic, which was rampant at the time. As a youth, John served as an altar boy at Our Lady of the Isle Church and liked to swim, clam, and fish. As a teen, he enjoyed summers lifeguarding at the Beach Club, caddying for golfers, including the Drexels (of Drexel University) and attending many dances at the Yacht and Beach Clubs. He treasured this time with his parents, siblings, ex­tended family and friends. For him, it was a time of unparalleled joy. In later years, his joy was magnified when he shared Shelter Island with his wife, his own children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, spouses and children, several of whom now call Shelter Island “home.” He was so very grateful that five generations of family have enjoyed this home dur­ing the past 80 years.

John received a final feather in his cap, when he had the pleasure of being interviewed and videotaped during COVID by a pro­duction team working on behalf of the Shelter Island Historical Society for its Living History Project. He was thrilled to recount his exciting experiences on the Island providing vivid details of his magical era, now lost in time.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a quintessential gentleman so very proud of his Irish heritage. His unwavering faith, strength, and love will live on through his family.

He leaves his beloved wife Mary Ann Quirke; his four children: John Quirke (his wife Janice and daughters Alyssa and Theresa Lau), Christine Cheesman (Michael), Brian Quirke (Melanie) and Elizabeth “Betsy” Miller (Charles). John leaves four grandchil­dren who were his greatest joy: Kris­ten Bowden (Matthew), Caitlyn Miller, Jonathan “Jack” Miller, and Carolina Quirke; also, his sister Elizabeth De­Marco, brother Kevin Quirke (Cathe) and many nieces and nephews, their spouses and children; his brother-in-law John Clynick (Mary Ann) and dear friends. His sisters Virginia Dubatow­ka, Mary Rose Conklyn and Geraldine Goodleaf passed before him.

His funeral took place during mass at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Par­sippany, on Oct. 2, 2025 where mili­tary honors were present.

Interment will take place at a fu­ture date at Our Lady of the Isle Cem­etery on Shelter Island.