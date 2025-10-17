Shelter Island Justice Court: Oct. 17, 2025

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on Sept. 8, 2025 as reported by the court. Judge Mary Faith Westervelt was on the bench.

Except where indicated, the following defendants pleaded guilty to the charges as noted and were also assessed a $93 state surcharge.

Fisher M. Bakal, parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Marc B. Benda, parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Franklin Cerasli Jr., no inspection certificate, $50; registration violation, $150 plus $93.

Marvin Diaz Bonilla, undersized scup, $25.

Alexander S. Fridell, vessel regulation violation, $50 plus $93; no personal flotation devices for child under 12, $50.

Constance A. Hilton, parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Alexis M. Martino, parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Erik L. Savercool, parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Jonathan W. Stoner, parking violation, fined $50 plus $25.

Adam Urgiles, undersized scup, fined $50.

Michael Scott Irwin, use of another’s dock, fined $100.

Manolo Sorensen, amplified sound violation, fined $100.

William Jennings, noise violation, fined $100.

The following cases were dismissed on proof: David Affinito, vessel registration violation.

Philip J. Ammirato, vessel registration violation.

William N. Collage, vessel registration violation. Jonathan P. Galeno, inspection certificate.

Nicholas J. Linder, vessel registration violation.

Karla I. Oviedo Chavarria, unlicensed operation.

Isai Peraltacamacho, vehicle glass violations.

Stephen Walker, inspection certificate.

An arrest warrant was issued for Christian A. Aleman, a no-show on charges of speeding, 53 mph in a 25-mph zone, and aggravated 3rddegree unlicensed operation.

Four cases on possession of alcoholic beverages by a minor were adjourned in contemplation of dismissal.

Thirty-seven cases were adjourned to later dates in the court calendar.

