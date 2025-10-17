Soloviev Grooup says Chequit closing seasonal

The Chequit Inn(Credit Julie Lane)

A public relations official issued a statement tonight that the Chequit closing on Nov. 2 is seasonal and plans call for re-opening in April 2026.

“Like many destinations on the East End, The Chequit experiences the natural pace of seasonal travel. Closing during the winter allows us to align with that cycle and prepare to welcome guests back to experience the property in the spring and summer,” according to the Soloviev Group in the statement issued by Senior Vice President of Rubenstein Public Relations Lori Levin.

Hotel and restaurant staff were notified of the seasonal closure, and efforts will be made to retain positions where possible, according to the statement.

“The Chequit is accepting reservations now for the spring and summer seasons. Additionally, The Soda Fountain and Gift Shop will remain open throughout the winter with an expanded menu and operating hours to accommodate winter visitors and local patrons, the statement said.

Anyone with questions regarding reservations should contact The Chequit by phone at 631 749 0445 or by email at [email protected].