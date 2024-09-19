Daily Update: ‘Pickers’ pack Town Hall to protest changes at recycling center
Here are the headlines for Thursday, September 19.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
‘Pickers’ pack Town Hall to protest changes at recycling center
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Officials remain at odds over Riverside development plan
Real estate transfers, Sept. 19, 2024
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cathy Demeroto stepping down as head of CAST
Historic tall ship sails into Greenport ahead of weekend Maritime Festival
NORTHFORKER
Weekend update: Maritime fest, wine dinner and more North Fork fun!
SOUTHFORKER
Aw, Shucks: The Shelter Island Historical Society Oysters-R-Here festival is back
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
