Sweet Island Dulcimers offer gentle sounds: American ballads and songs of the British Isles

The Sweet Island Dulcimers, from left, Vicki Kotula, Wendy Clark, Susan Ahlborn, Anne Danforth, Marianne Baird, Linda Kraus, Linda Betjeman (Music Director), Cindy Belt, and Charity Robey. (Credit: Lucy Browne)

The Shelter Island Public Library presented an evening of traditional music on Monday, April 13, at St. Mary’s Community Hall, featuring the Sweet Island Dulcimers in a program of British Isles and American ballads performed on the mountain dulcimer.

The group — known as “The Sweets” — offered selections including “Greensleeves,” “‘Wabash Cannonball,” and “Banks of the Ohio,” reflecting the storytelling traditions of early American and European folk music, delivered in a gentle, close-knit ensemble style.

Performers included Linda Betjeman (music director), Susan Ahlborn, Cindy Belt, Wendy Clark, Anne Danforth, Vicki Kotula, Linda Kraus, Charity Robey, and Marianne Baird.

The ensemble was founded in 2020 by Ms. Betjeman, who began gathering players during the pandemic for informal, socially distanced sessions. Inspired by Appalachian traditions of community music-making, the group has since become a regular presence on Shelter Island, performing at venues including Union Chapel and local events.

The Sweet Island Dulcimers continue to welcome new members and share traditional music in a community-centered setting.

The sounds of the sweet dulcimers and lovely harmonizing voices reverberated through the hall, their gentle melodies lingering long after the final note.