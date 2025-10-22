Shelter Island’s fabulous flying machines

A special day at Klenawicus Airfield.(Credit: Jackson Rohrer)

The Shelter Island Pilots Association celebrated the Island’s long aviation history with a Fly-In at Klenawicus Airfield on Saturday, Oct. 18. Some 30 planes converged on the site, a week after the nor’easter caused a postponement, with high winds that made it risky for vintage aircraft to take part.

With a barbecue by chef Jaime Cogan, the event welcomed close to 200 guests and aviators who shared stories as well as a chance to view the aircrafts up close.