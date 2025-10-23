Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Oct. 23, 2025

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONS

Patrick F. Conlan of Flanders was ticketed for having an unregistered vehicle on Oct. 15 on North Ferry Road.

OTHER REPORTS

On Oct. 14, a complainant told police that one of multiple political signs she had placed in front of her residence on Ram Island had been removed, she believed intentionally, and not by weather conditions. Police were notified on Oct. 10 that a vehicle and boat trailer had been parked in various locations in the Heights, creating hazardous conditions. The owner was contacted and told he should move the trailer. Police responded to a water main break on Oct. 11 in West Neck. Suffolk County Water Authority was notified to repair the break.

An unattended sailboat on the beach was reported on Oct. 12. An officer contacted the owner to remove it due to weather conditions.

Police responded to a fallen tree and wires in the Heights on Oct. 12, notified PSEG and closed the roadway until clear. A low hanging banner for the 5K race due to weather conditions was removed on that day.

Police reported a downed tree blocking a Center roadway on Oct. 12 to the Highway Department for removal. A tree across the roadway on New York Avenue was reported and removed by the Highway Department on Oct. 13. Downed trees and wires on Center roadways were reported on the 13th; PSEG was on the scene and wires repaired. Flooded roadways on West Neck and Ram Island roads were reported on Oct. 13 and the Highway Department notified.

A vehicle reported stolen outside the Heights Post Office on Oct. 14 was subsequently located with no evidence of criminal activity.

Distracted driving enforcement was conducted in West Neck on Oct. 14 and the Heights on the 15th.

Lunch with a police officer was conducted with the 3rd grade on Oct. 15. An officer responded to an iPhone crash detection in Dering Harbor on Oct. 15; no emergency was found.

A woman making inquiries that were described as strange and unwarranted was reported in the Heights on Oct. 16. A Menantic resident complained on Oct. 16 that a log and bushes on her property had been cut and she believed another person had been on her property.

A confidential investigation was opened on Oct. 16.

In other reports: police conducted school crossings; responded to 911 calls that proved accidental; provided a lift assist; completed intoxilyzer (a testing instrument to determine if a person is driving under the influence of alcohol) re-certification; responded to a complaint of noise from a wedding reception and was told the volume would be lowered.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

A fawn in distress in the Center was reported to the Animal Control Officer on Oct. 11, but could not be located. The ACO assisted with searches for lost dogs. An injured deer was dispatched on Oct. 11.

ALARMS

A smoke alarm was triggered by vaping in a bathroom in West Neck on Oct. 10. Shelter Island Fire Department volunteers and Chief Chavez determined there was no emergency. After a similar occurrence on Oct. 11, SIFD said there might be a detector malfunction.

A puff back from a fireplace caused a fire alarm activation in Hay Beach on the 12th. SIFD Chief Chavez confirmed the activation was appropriate.

A propane alarm in Dering Harbor on Oct. 14 was activated due to a malfunction; a false alarm was confirmed by Chief Chavez. A smoke alarm in Ram Island was activated on Oct. 15. SIFD Chief Chavez declared the scene was safe; it was a false alarm.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services responded to cases on Oct. 10, 11, 13, 14, 15 (2), and 16. Seven patients were transported to Eastern Long Island Hospital.