Polls open tomorrow for Election 2025: Candidates state their cases 

Early voting starts on Saturday, Oct. 25. Ballots can be cast at the Community Center.

The schedule for early voting is:

• Oct. 25, 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Oct. 28 and 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Oct. 30 and 31 from noon to 8 p.m.

• Nov. 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday is also the last day to apply for an absentee ballot, but those who apply must vote using that ballot even if they find themselves on the Island either during early voting or on Election Day, Nov. 4.

Candidates for office were given the opportunity by the Reporter to state their cases in their own words.

CANDIDATES FOR SUPERVISOR

SUPERVISOR AMBER BRACH-WILLIAMS

The Office of Town Supervisor is no easy job, as I’ve learned over the past almost two years. It involves not only the legislative and policy work of the Town Board, but also managing the Town’s daily operations; preparing agendas, running meetings, budgeting, overseeing spending, working with Department Heads, handling employee matters, and responding to residents, the press, working with other officials, etc. In addition, I continue to push forward on key Town priorities such as wastewater, housing and updating legislation to meet evolving needs. I will continue to work with and listen to all points of view to find the right solutions for our island. This role demands time, dedication, and energy — and I bring all three to the job every day. I ask for your vote on Election Day to allow me to continue for another term to bring my calm, steady professionalism to the position.

COUNCILMAN GORDON GOODING

It’s time for effective and transparent leadership that focuses on community goals and is respectful of community input. As supervisor, I will end the cycle of inactivity that has stalled one project after another. I will generate better and more timely financial reports and tighter budgets. I will control spending that has outpaced inflation and eliminate unnecessary and costly litigation. I will make Town government more transparent. The advanced septic systems funded over two years ago will be installed in our municipal buildings. We will break ground on affordable housing that addresses community needs. I ran a successful business for over 30 years and have a proven track record of seeing major projects through to completion. I will work with the community, not around it. I will listen to everyone, seek consensus, and ensure that the rules apply equally to all and that everyone is respected and treated fairly.

CANDIATES FOR TOWN COUNCIL

ELIZABETH HANLEY

I’m running to restore Shelter Island’s community, ensuring it remains affordable. The affordability crisis impacts our school, businesses and emergency services. A strong local community keeps both essentials and amenities affordable and available to all, and reduces the need to raise taxes to hire professional Fire and EMS. I offer smart, economical solutions with an emphasis on affordable housing, community-led planning, and year-round jobs. As Chair of the Community Housing Board, I’m leading the first affordable housing projects in 29 years, utilizing innovative rental structures that require no town funds and securing $3.5 million in grants for ADUs. I also founded the Shelter Island Clothing Swap, a zero-cost community service. My financial expertise, focused on solving difficult financial challenges for my clients and honed through my accounting career, will benefit the Town Board. I’m asking for your vote to turn this around — Let’s build this together!

COUNCILWOMAN MARGARET LARSEN

As a lifelong resident, my focus is on addressing the real problems that affect our Town. We have all noticed recent and rapid changes in our community. We must act with the future in mind. To preserve our Island’s unique character and protect our way of life, it is essential that we strengthen our Town Code by addressing existing loopholes, inconsistencies and enforcement challenges. The next few years will be critical in determining the direction of our island. The job of Councilperson is not getting easier. It requires focus, diligence, clear communication, awareness of our Town, County and State laws and a comprehensive understanding of the unique dynamics that allow our community to survive. I have worked hard to demonstrate my ability to serve as your Councilwoman with integrity and competence. I ask for your vote. I am honored to continue serving the community I love with bipartisanship and civility.

THOMAS CRONIN

• Explore a different approach to affordable housing — the Town should maintain full control over the project. We already have funds to begin this process and our community’s values must be front and center. • Explore billing insurance companies — not individuals — for ambulance calls. No one who is uninsured will be charged. This could help support vital services without placing a burden on those who can least afford it. • Work with the State Department of Environmental Conservation to explore the possibility of controlled burns as a way to manage the tick population — protecting public health and our natural environment. Residents deserve reliable access to prescription medication. I will work to bring these services back to our island. I ask for your vote .

CANDIDATES FOR SUPERINTENDENT OF HIGHWAYS

SUPERINTENDENT KEN LEWIS JR.

I’m seeking re-election as Highway Superintendent to continue the work that I’ve started since 2023. While in office, my team has made advances in opening up the shoulders of our roads, paving overlooked areas and upgrading town landings to improve community and emergency access. I have developed relationships with the State and County Department of Transportation that have become invaluable when managing work on their roadways. I have toured Route114 with the State Regional Director to secure a time frame to upgrade our main thoroughfare. I have established a working relationship with our County Executive, Ed Romaine, and Legislator Catherine Stark, about finally replacing the damaged sidewalk and handrails along Crescent Beach. Becoming the Highway Superintendent was a planned career move for me that began when I joined the department in 2013. In seeking re-election, I hope to continue to serve the Shelter Island community for many years to come.

MICHAEL REITER

My life on Shelter Island has given me a deep understanding of our roads, landings, recycling center and infrastructure. I began working the roads as a teenager in the Village of Dering Harbor and have spent 20 years now with the Shelter Island Highway Department. Before that, I spent 10 years in Union #29 as a bricklayer. As a crew manager and shop steward, I learned to lead teams, manage projects and find practical solutions. I’m also a small business owner, elected Fire Commissioner and a proud grandfather. I’m an experienced team leader and always a team player; I know how to get things done. I want to give back to the community that raised me and ensure Shelter Island remains safe, strong and well cared for, a tradition carried on by my parents, grandparents and my uncle, Malvin “Mal” Nevel, who served as Town Supervisor.

CANDIDATES FOR TOWN CLERK

TOWN CLERK AMBER WILSON

I’m Amber Wilson, honored to serve as your Town Clerk and proud to call Shelter Island home. I’m running for re-election to continue building an office that’s efficient, welcoming, and rooted in trust. We don’t need to start over — we need to keep moving forward. I’ve expanded modernization efforts, digitized records, and streamlined processes to make information more accessible. I successfully implemented Laserfiche, a powerful software that archives and indexes records, making them searchable and public. This budget season, I’ll request updated equipment to continue this work and ensure our records remain transparent and easy to navigate. I’ve supported smooth board transitions, upheld confidentiality, and preserved institutional knowledge while embracing new tools with care. I’m proud of our progress — and ready to keep going. I’d be honored to earn your vote.

SHELBY MUNDY

I live and breathe for Shelter Island — the community I was fortunate to grow up in, continue to call home, and now raise my children in. My roots here run deep, and my commitment to this town is personal. For the past seven years, I’ve worked for the Town, gaining firsthand experience with both its strengths and its challenges. I’ve seen how the Town Clerk’s Office can better serve the public, and I have clear ideas for how to modernize and improve its services for residents and visitors alike. I am organized, reliable and ready to show up every single day for our community. As your next Town Clerk, my goal is not to maintain the status quo, but to serve, to listen and to push for improvements that will strengthen our Town while still respecting our traditions. I care deeply about Shelter Island’s future, and I’m asking for your vote to help shape it.