Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Oct. 26, 2025

(Reporter file photo)

THE TRUTH ABOUT THE LIBRARY PROJECT

To the Editor:

I am writing to correct some significant misinformation regarding the Shelter Island Public Library that has recently appeared on social media. It has been stated that work on the renovation and expansion project has stopped and that the Library has run out of funds. Nothing could be further from the truth. And, importantly, the vote that is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 has nothing to do with the renovation project but is for approval of the library’s annual operating budget.

The Library Renovation and Expansion Project is currently on schedule and on budget. The new foundation has been completed and work has been progressing steadily, though predominantly inside of the existing building as we await the delivery of steel. Funds from the bond financing approved by Shelter Island residents in 2023, private donations and library reserves are available to support the construction project. And thanks to favorable financing, Shelter Island taxpayers will actually be paying less than was originally budgeted back in 2023. We expect the project, which reflects what the community has requested, will be completed in the second half of 2026.

We hope this clears up the confusion and look forward to the community’s continued support of this wonderful resource. If there are any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact our Director Terry Lucas at the Library or at [email protected].

HENRY FAYNE, Mr. Fayne is President of the Shelter Island Public Library Board of Trustees

BOOSTING ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

To the Editor:

The unfortunate situation with the Pharmacy highlights both an opportunity and a challenge for Shelter Island: unused and blighted commercial properties. Fortunately there are solutions.

Shelter Island has a number of commercial properties that have sat empty, unused, and neglected in the center of the Island and elsewhere. Examples include the old Schmitt’s Grocery location, the vacant restaurant at 85 North Ferry Road, The Dory, and others. It’s not hard to imagine similar fates for the prior Grady Riley building and other vacancies on the Island. These locations do not generate jobs, sales tax, or opportunities for other citizens or businesses, not to mention their degradation detracting from an overall sense of community.

The solution is to implement vacant and blighted property fees for the owners of these properties. Using a carrot and stick approach — the stick is clear — owners should replace the lost economic activity on the Island with fees to the Island. On the carrot side, the Town could offer fast-track incentives to provide property owners and small businesses with quick and reliable predictability for necessary renovations and upgrades, bringing these properties back to their original condition for all sorts of businesses, including (hopefully) a pharmacy.

JOSH & ILANA LEVINE, Shelter Island

COMMENIDNG ALL

To the Editor:

I would like to thank the League of Women Voters and Shelter Island School for Sunday’s Candidates Forum.

I would also like to thank all of the candidates. They all appear to have the interests of Shelter Island at heart. It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out before a crowd. It takes even more courage and stamina if one’s bid is successful. Serving the public is a hard job. I commend you all.

I would also suggest to all of you voters to really consider the person rather than the party before you cast your ballot. This is especially important for a place like Shelter Island where distinctions of political ideology perhaps carry less weight than what a person has actually done.

See you at the polls.

JAMES EKLUND, Shelter Island

TOWN CLERK’S BID

To the Editor:

I extend my sincere thanks to the League of Women Voters for hosting a respectful and informative candidate forum.

As Town Clerk, I remain dedicated to building a government that is accessible, efficient, and deeply personal. My focus moving forward includes expanding community outreach, continuing the digitization of Town records to ensure transparency and ease of access, and implementing cost-saving measures that respect taxpayer dollars.

While my opponent may hold the title of account clerk, that role does not encompass the responsibilities, knowledge, or leadership required of the Town Clerk’s office. Experience matters. Continuity matters. And so does a personable, dedicated approach to public service.

I remain committed to building a government that listens, evolves, and reflects the values of our community. With nearly four years in office, I offer not just familiarity with the process — but a proven record of delivering on it.

AMBER WILSON, Shelter Island Town Clerk

REITER MAKES HIS CASE

To the Editor:

It’s no secret that I’m not an actor, performer, or public speaker. What I am is the right person to be your next highway superintendent. I have the relevant work experience and years of community service that the department needs. I’m asking for your vote, and I promise to serve with respect and integrity. I have a comprehensive plan, and I’ll see it through.

I’m running because I know what needs to be done. I also know it won’t all happen in one or two years. If I’m honored to earn your support, you can count on me to stay committed, keep showing up, and keep asking for your vote in years to come. I will hit the ground running. I’m headed to Syracuse this week for the NYS Highway & Public Works Expo on my own dime and looking forward to getting expert advice.

After 20 years working in the Highway Department and a lifetime at Bob’s Fish Market, I’ve met just about everyone on this island. When I see a friend or neighbor, I never think about politics. When I go to work, respond to fire calls, or volunteer at community events, I’m there to serve everyone. That’s how I’ve always done it, and that’s how I’ll continue if elected highway superintendent.

The Highway Department crews are the unsung heroes of Shelter Island, on call 24 hours a day, every day. We clean, repair, build, and protect everything that keeps this island running. We have systems in place for every need that comes about. The Island couldn’t function without us. If I’m elected, I’ll keep standing up for the crews and for the people we serve, making decisions that put the whole community first.

Michael Reiter, Candidate for Highway Superintendent

RAINY DAYS

To the Editor:

I read with interest the recent letters questioning our town’s fiscal position. As a long-time resident, I’d like to offer a different, and possibly clearer perspective.

Shelter Island’s finances have been managed carefully and transparently. Our town supervisor brings decades of government-accounting experience to the role. She fully understands New York State Comptroller guidelines, which recommend that towns maintain and, when appropriate, draw from fund-balance reserves to provide cash flow, cushion revenue shortfalls, and stabilize tax rates. These “rainy-day” funds exist precisely for moments like this, largely addressing the growing demand for Town services that has outpaced inflation. Using a portion of that balance to reduce a potential 6% tax increase to under 3% is sound fiscal management, not political expedience.

According to the Town’s 2024-25 tax roll, Shelter Island’s average total property-tax bill (including school, fire, and library) is about $7,900 per parcel — lower than comparable Sag Harbor’s $9,500–$10,000 and Southampton’s $11,000. That places our community at the lower range among East End towns, hardly evidence of fiscal distress.

This data also contradicts Ms. Hanley’s reliance on per-capita measures, which are a poor way to evaluate local tax burden because they ignore our unique tax base, parcel count, and the large share of non-resident property owners.

The NYS Government Finance Officers Association broadly recommend reserves equal to roughly two months of operating expenses, about 15% to 17% of annual spending. At a recent Town Board budget meeting it was revealed that total unrestricted fund balances were well above this range.

Rather than turning budget discussions into campaign rhetoric, we should recognize responsible stewardship when we see it. Our supervisor, the Town’s chief fiscal officer, has kept Shelter Island financially stable, solvent, and sensitive to taxpayers.

ARTHUR R. WILLIAMS, Former supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

SIA WEIGHS IN

To the Editor:

The Shelter Island Association (SIA) is an association comprised of leaders of neighborhoods across the Island and communicates on key topics that affect neighborhoods and their residents, largely homeowners who pay property taxes. The candidate forum this past Sunday motivates this letter of request to all the candidates.

The two leading topics for the SIA during the last few years are the Island’s Comprehensive Plan, the first in 30 years, and the Town budget and our increasing tax bills.

Disappointingly, the Comprehensive Plan as currently drafted reflects almost none of the SIA comments/requests. The Plan still doesn’t delineate zoning changes, and it’s safe to say vague language that permeates the Plan will authorize big changes. One candidate at the recent forum was expansive about her changes for both the Center and our neighborhoods. These plans will require changes in zoning and water infrastructure. The SIA makes a continuing request for the Town to make changes based on the facts. The Comp Plan needs a General Environmental Impact Statement, including professional study of the changes in the Island’s water — sole source aquifer — in the face of greater use by commercial interests and development and climate change.

Regarding the budget and taxes, the SIA has a strong stance against further Town budget increases. The dramatic increases in the Town budget over the last few years have already catalogued, and the equally dramatic increase in property tax assessments provide a much larger property valuation base for the Town to tax. Continued, even modest, budget increases end up resulting in higher property taxes — these are difficult for homeowner taxpayers, especially for many Island seniors on fixed incomes.

KIMBERLY NOLAND, President, Shelter Island Association

A PARENT’S ENDORSEMENT

To the Editor:

I am writing to enthusiastically endorse Liz Hanley for Town Board and Shelby Mundy for Town Clerk.

As a fellow parent in the Shelter Island School community, I find it both refreshing and inspiring to see candidates who represent my demographic and the interests of young working families. Balancing careers, volunteer work, and raising children is no easy task, yet Liz and Shelby have both shown that it is possible to step forward and serve while keeping family at the heart of their priorities.

I have had the privilege of working alongside both Liz and Shelby in volunteer capacities, and I have seen firsthand their dedication, thoughtfulness, and commitment to making our community stronger. They lead by example, showing that public service and family life can go hand in hand. Their ability to listen, collaborate, and problem-solve makes them outstanding role models — not only for the community at large but also for my daughters, who will grow up seeing women they know personally take on leadership roles with integrity and heart. Shelby brings an approachable, organized, and community-focused perspective to the role of Town Clerk, and I know she will serve the public with care and professionalism. She is the kind of person who does the right thing even when no one is looking and without expecting praise or credit for doing so. Simply put, she has the character of someone we should want as Town Clerk.

Liz brings practical experience, an ability to articulate and then brainstorm resolutions for town issues, and a genuine commitment to ensuring the voices of parents, families, and working people are heard at the Town Board table.

I am proud to support both Liz Hanley and Shelby Mundy, and I encourage others to join me in voting for them this November.

EMILY NEEDHAM, Shelter Island

VOTE FOR THE BEST QUALIFIED

To the Editor:

It is no secret I am a lifelong Democrat. That said, I have always voted for the individuals I believe are best qualified for the positions they seek. I write today in support of Liz Hanley, Meg Larsen, Amber Brach-Williams, and Ken Lewis this November.

Liz Hanley is a dedicated, capable, and tireless community member whose name is consistently associated with meaningful local initiatives. Her leadership in establishing the Pre-K 3 program was particularly impressive. Liz has an extraordinary ability to unite people, mediate differing viewpoints, and achieve ambitious goals with creativity, determination, humor and poise. Liz will be an invaluable addition to the board.

Meg Larsen has been a steadfast and dependable councilwoman for many years. She is genuine, intelligent, and consistently well prepared. Meg never defers responsibility, approaches her work with pragmatism, and remains accessible to all who seek her guidance. Meg is humble, she listens and she is obviously here to just do the work.

Amber Brach-Williams is the right choice to continue serving as Supervisor. She leads with humility and openness, listens carefully to all perspectives, and demonstrates deep commitment to the Shelter Island community. Amber was also instrumental in advancing the Pre-K 3 initiative. Her professional demeanor creates an environment where civil discourse is both expected and encouraged.

Ken Lewis is exceptionally well suited to continue as Superintendent of Highways. His professionalism, attention to detail, and understanding of how to safeguard the town — both physically and legally — are essential to this position. His tenure has brought notable improvements to both operations and the town’s overall appearance.

Each of these candidates has demonstrated that they value education and recognize the Shelter Island School as the heart of our community. Their proven integrity, dedication, and competence make them the right choices for continued service to our town.

KATHLEEN LYNCH, Shelter Island

KEY QUESTIONS TO ASK

To the Editor:

Missing from the laundry list of questions posed at the candidates’ forum was anything concerning what’s on many minds: the permanent closing of the Pharmacy [service] and the at least seasonal closing of The Chequit and what was once Jack’s.

To address the situation and avoid repeating it, we need an examination of what Town leadership (Gerry Siller and his deputy, the current supervisor) did when the Soloviev Group purchased the three vital properties in question.

Did they subject Soloviev to the most robust regulatory scrutiny possible to seek binding commitments, like continuing the Pharmacy for a set period, to protect the Town? The Board leaders seemingly relied on claims by the affable Soloviev representative that her group would be good citizens. The Town even hired as Town Attorney a lawyer who had represented Soloviev.

Such a post-mortem has the potential to reveal how to better use the current Code to pressure future developers needing approvals to agree to conditions protecting the Town’s needs. It might also suggest Code changes to further reduce the risk that a purchaser will ultimately stop providing essential services or replace year-round businesses employing residents with seasonal businesses offering only limited benefit to the Island or create even more empty store fronts.

The Town needs a stronger, savvier leader to protect its interests. After a successful business career, Gordon Gooding recognizes both the need to support and grow Island businesses and the necessity of putting the Island’s interests ahead of the developer’s. He would be pro-active from the start, when the Town has greatest leverage, not wait for a crisis when essential services are yanked away and Islanders are laid off with minimal notice to try to make a terrible situation less terrible.

This is just one reason why the Town deserves a new supervisor.

STEPHEN JACOBS, Shelter Island

PROUD OF SCHOOL

To the Editor:

Congratulations to Shelter Island School for the honors and recognition received: top 10% of “Best Public K-12 Schools” in New York State; top 13% of districts for “Best College Prep for Public High Schools;” top 31% for Middle School (6-8); top 33% “Best Public High Schools in NYS;” and the only Suffolk County school to receive the AP (Advanced Placement) Platinum Designation, enabling students to enter college with pre-approved college credits. Even though this information was in the Oct. 9 article, it is worth repeating to get the public’s attention. Everyone needs to know what a good job the staff and students are doing. Thank you!

I’d also like to recognize Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., and the School Board for starting the budget process early. This is something I tried unsuccessfully to do with the Town Board. As Mr. Doelger indicated, it is important to share information with the community so they understand the context of the decisions being made. This is another example of the administration’s and School Board’s professionalism.

I often praise the Board for standing up to the pressures of an overreaching Town Board when they went forward with the installation of the needed I/A system. They did what was right for the school and for the community. It is important to remember that the school is not run by the Town Board or the Town Supervisor. School matters are up to our school administration, our elected School Board, New York State Education Department, and the voters.

My life is filled with educators: my wife, a retired teacher and school administrator; my son, a school social worker. We are very familiar with the challenges in education. I am proud of our school and will do all I can to support the folks who keep it running every day.

GORDON GOODING, Shelter Island

Mr. Gooding is a Town Councilman and candidate for Town Supervisor

PRIVLIDGE INTO ENTITILEMENT?

To the Editor:

Although Gardiner’s Bay Country Club’s attorney has labeled me “a violent objector,” my concerns are straightforward and fact-based. Town code allows irrigation only for golf course tees, greens and the irrigated fairways existing as of 2003 — that is, around the clubhouse area.

At the recent cistern hearing, GBCC displayed photos of ad hoc additions that expanded watering to sand traps and perimeter areas around greens. Greens Superintendent Ben Howell implied these undocumented augmentations were somehow legitimate. Archival photographs confirm the changes from 2003.

In 2023–24, GBCC replaced and further expanded its irrigation system without filing plans. Only afterward did it submit an “interim” drawing showing, by my count, 599 sprinkler heads — watering well beyond the tees, greens, and clubhouse fairways. The club also created up to 49 additional tees, shown on other drawings with piping and up to four heads per tee.

GBCC has refused to allow independent verification, even by some Town officials, of the actual areas now being irrigated. What is being concealed?

From 2003 until last year, direct well irrigation was sufficient. After enlarging its system, GBCC now seeks a well-filled cistern.

Regardless of its claimed pumping schedule, a hot, dry summer and expanded acreage will inevitably demand more water — just when the Hay Beach aquifer’s recharge is at its lowest.

The unpretentious course of 2003 is being transformed into something very different. The irrigation code granted GBCC a narrow privilege to maintain tees and greens while protecting the community’s water. That trust has been abused.

The game of golf has rules. Preventing a private club from running roughshod over the Town Code should be included.

DAVE RUBY, Shelter Island

A FINE FAREWELL

To the Editor:

The bittersweet article on Amber Anglin brought out some wonderful memories.

I remember the first time I met Jack, yes, of Jack’s Marine, on our first visit to Shelter Island in 1981. I had stopped off to buy a bungee cord, and was impressed by the service. Looking around at the selection and quality, I thought to myself, that’s my type of store.

We bought our house soon thereafter, and Jack’s Marine became known in our house as “the Club.” Every time I embarked on a project I would go to the Club for advice. Like, how to connect the whichamagig to the whatsis, and I would get an answer, patiently and not condescendingly, to the dumbest question.

Over the years that Jack’s was around it went through a natural cycle of change. First Jack and his lovely wife Dot. Then their daughter Camille and her husband Mike took over. And, yes, the birth of their daughters Kim and Amber. The store’s offerings changed a bit and they started to sell toys as well as hardware. Came in useful as our grandkids came to visit, and Granpa Ru ran out of “projects.”

I miss Jack’s Marine, and I want to wish the Anglins the best of luck as they turn a new leaf in their life.

RURIK HALABY, Shelter Island

THANK YOU

I am writing on behalf of the staff and students of the Shelter Island School to publicly express our sincere gratitude to the Shelter Island Country Club and Gardner’s Bay Country Club for their generosity in allowing our school to use their facilities free of charge. Thanks to their support, our students have had the unique opportunity to experience and learn the game of golf in a welcoming and well-maintained environment. Shelter Island Country Club also allows our school to host Cross Country Meets. Beyond developing athletic skills, these outings have helped build confidence, discipline, and teamwork among our students. We recognize the commitment it takes to manage and maintain such high-quality courses, and we deeply appreciate the spirit of community that led Shelter Island Country Club and Gardner’s Bay to extend this opportunity to our school.

BRIAN DOLEGER, Ed.D., School superintendent

Proud

To the Editor:

Perfect weather and excellent turnout for a spectacular 2025 Fly In at the Klenawicus International Airport. Thank you to Shelter Island Fire Department and the Shelter Island Pilots Association for a memorable event.

My husband Dave, father-in-law Joe, Uncle Frank, Aunt Adelaide and Aunt Frances Klenawicus would have greatly enjoyed it. You done them proud!

KATHRYN & DAVE KLENAWICUS , Shelter Island