Long Island whaling with author Bill Bleyer: Presented by Shelter Island Library

Author Bill Bleyer will speak a the library. (Courtesy photo)

Join historian and author Bill Bleyer on Monday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. for a fascinating talk as he traces the history of the whaling industry in North America.

Long Island has a rich history of whaling, starting with the Native Americans in 1640. From Native American hunters to bustling 19th-century ports like Sag Harbor and Greenport and Southampton, you will discover how whaling shaped the region’s economy, culture and global ties.

Bill Bleyer was a prizewinning staff writer for Newsday for 33 years, specializing in history and maritime issues, before retiring in 2014 to write books and freelance for newspapers and magazines. His many books include: The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington on Long Island Sound (2023); George Washington’s Long Island Spy Ring: A History and Tour Guide (2021); Long Island and the Civil War (2015); and Long Island and the Sea: A Maritime History (2019) with Billy Joel.

All are welcome to the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church to hear from author Bill Bleyer on our region’s great whaling history.