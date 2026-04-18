What is that? April 18, 2026

Can you identify the photo? Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Islanders are eager for summer days at the beach, judging from the great response to last week’s not-so-mysterious photo (see below).

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Kathy Sullivan was first on the Island to contact the Reporter, calling to say, “It’s the Shelter Island Heights Beach Club. I worked for many years at North Ferry right across from it so I knew it right away.”

Roger McKeon emailed with the correct ID, along with Elizabeth McKee, Pat Hanson, Ed Hydeman, Maria Fontanez and Regina Hartley. On our Facebook page, Art Ogar, Cynthia Michalak and Carleen Washington were right on the money.

Robert Siegel had happy memories, writing. “I had a locker there and had swim races on Sundays. First time I jumped off the high dive.”

Don Bender wrote, “Too easy.” Maybe for you, Don.

We asked Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation General Manger Stella Lagudis for some info and Stella got right back to us. “As the North Ferry approaches Shelter Island, one of the first sights to catch the eye is the red-and-white awning and fencing of the Heights Beach Club — affectionately known as the Heights’ ‘front porch.’ Despite being completely destroyed by Hurricane Carol in 1954, the Beach Club’s quaint character has been carefully preserved over the decades.

“Maintaining that charm, however, requires ongoing effort. Exposed to the elements along the bay, the structure demands constant upkeep. This year, the Heights is undertaking a significant improvement project at the Beach Club Pavilion. The aging wooden decking — long a source of intensive maintenance — will be replaced with a durable composite material designed to withstand heavy use and coastal conditions.

“In addition to improving longevity and reducing maintenance, the project will also strengthen the pavilion’s structural integrity. Work includes replacing any deteriorating footings — some of which were original locust posts — as well as upgrading some of the floor joists to ensure the building remains sound for years to come.”