Shelter Island neighbors helping neighbors to beat hunger

Volunteers at the Monday afternoon CAST Shelter Island Food Pantry were prepared for increased numbers of Shelter Islanders in need of food, and the pantry was busier than usual. Pictured from left are Alice Ott, Ray Scanapico, Tara Saglioco, Margaret Colligan, Mary Raffaniello, Jim Gereghty, Bernie Ott, Rob Somerville, and Chris Brewer. (Credit: Charity Robey)

CAST Food Pantry Manager Sarina Harley said an additional Shelter Island food pantry is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 10, at the Cobbetts Lane Firehouse, and again on Monday, Nov. 17.

The pantries are offering greater quantities and more diversity of foods to meet the needs of Islanders facing an interruption in their SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits during the government shutdown.

Food pantry clients will be able to register for Thanksgiving supplies, with a choice of turkey, chicken or pernil, a slow-cooked pork roast.

On Shelter Island, 39% of school age children are classified by the New York State Department of Education as economically disadvantaged. These children are members of the 17% of American families eligible to receive supplemental nutrition benefits in the form of a debit card their family uses to buy approved foods at authorized stores.

According to published reports, the average New York household enrolled in SNAP receives $376 per month, which is also a significant source of revenue for the state’s retailers and farmers.

According to the state, there are 2.9 million New Yorkers, or 14% of the population, who depend on SNAP benefits to receive proper nutrition to lead healthy lives.

