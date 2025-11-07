Shelter Island artist  featured in Presidential Library

Roz Dimon’s set of portraits of the 16th president on display at the Lincoln Presidential Library, where they will remain until March. (Courtesy photo)

The latest notable achievement for Shelter Island artist Roz Dimon is the exhibit of her series of interactive portraits of President Abraham Lincoln at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Ill.

The exhibit, which opened on Oct. 2, will continue to be open for visitors until March 2, 2026. This series of expressive portraits, completed during a contentious transfer of power between 2020 and 2021, was described by the artist as her interpretation of “a face full of vision, suffering, steadfastness” using the visage of a president who experienced that same uncertainty 160 years prior.

Ms. Dimon commented, “And where did these portraits first premiere? Where it all happens — Shelter Island.”

The artist encourages Shelter Islanders, family, and friends to visit the museum (presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/exhibits/museum/west-corridor) which has over 300,000 visitors per year or give a donation (presidentlincoln.illinois.gov/support/collection-donation/) as a way to support their courageous bold vision and ongoing support of the arts.

Ms. Dimon’s innovative work has been exhibited around the world, including recently in Uzbekistan. Her DIMONscape interactive painting, on display at the Shelter Island History Museum, presents 300 years of Island history in a multi-layered digital work, and inspired the Museum’s 2025 summer show, “Once Upon a Runway.”

More information on Ms. Dimon’s work can be found at her website, rozdimon.com