Shelter Islanders advance to cross country state championship races

Shelter Island cross country athletes at the Section XI Qualifier on Thursday, November 6, at Sunken Meadow State Park. From left, Eli Green, Henry Springer, Lily Potter, Amara Cajamarca Goodale, Mary Kate Labrozzi, and Danielle Rasmussen. (Credit: Erin Baskin)

One of the greatest honors in high school athletics is to compete in a state championship, and for two of Shelter Island’s own, that will be a reality this Saturday, Nov. 15.

Junior Henry Springer and eighth grader Amara Cajamarca Goodale will represent Section XI and Shelter Island School at the Varsity Cross Country State Championship in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Henry Springer and Amara Cajamarca Goodale, will represent Shelter Island at the New York State cross country championships in upstate New York this Saturday, Nov. 15. (Credit: Erin Baskin)

Despite the fact that the cross country team has been one of the more competitive athletic programs for many years, it has seen ups and downs in recent years. However, this season marks a clear step forward. Springer and Goodale both stood out at the Section XI State Qualifier, while the rest of the roster proved just as competitive.

Coaching played a major role in that success. The boys were led by Coach Toby Green, who has led the varsity program through several standout seasons following his own impressive high school running career on the Island. The girls were coached by Erin Baskin, a former runner at Mattituck High School and SUNY Cortland, who joined the Shelter Island School’s staff as a physical education teacher and coach in 2021.

The Section XI Qualifier was held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at Sunken Meadow State Park. At the meet, Springer qualified in the 5K race with a time of 19:42, while Goodale earned her spot with 24:19. Eli Green (21:10) was only a step behind, followed by Mary Kate Labrozzi (28:35), Lily Potter (30:53, personal course record), and then Danielle Rasmussen (31:47, personal course record).

Following the race, the Reporter met with Coaches Green and Baskin, along with Shelter Island’s Athletic Director Todd Gulluscio, to discuss the performance of the team.

“It’s incredibly exciting to have Shelter Island represented at the state championship,” said Mr. Gulluscio. “I’m really proud of Henry and Amara, qualifying for States is such a great honor. Our coaches have done a top-notch job this year, and the athletes were very well prepared.”

Head Coach Erin Baskin agreed, adding that this moment has been “a long time coming” for Henry and the team. “We’re so lucky to have both him and Eli pushing each other every step of the way,” she said. “They’ve built a great dynamic; they compete hard, but they also lift each other up.”

Coach Green echoed that, praising his runners’ work this year. “The kids did an amazing job,” he said. “Henry’s been working really hard all season. He’s all in.”

Coach Baskin, highlighting Amara’s season, said, “She’s really young, and this is just the beginning for her.” Adding, “She has so many more years ahead of her, and things are looking bright.”

Mr. Gulluscio summed it up: “I’m thrilled for the team, thrilled for the coaches, and overall just so proud of what they’ve accomplished.”

Even though only two athletes qualified for States, Coach Baskin said nearly every runner hit a personal best at sectionals. “We’re going to miss Mary next year,” she added, “but the program’s future looks really strong.”