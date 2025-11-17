Cardboard Campout: Chilling for a cause: Students raise awareness and funds

Camping out for Habitat for Humanity were, from left, back row: Ari Waife, Cayman Morehead, Julia Medina, Henry Springer, Lauren Gibbs, Elliot Schack. Middle row, from left, Lily Potter, Sadie Green-Clark, Maeve Springer, Lexi Bartilucci, Makayla Cronin, Danielle Rasmussen, Lily Brigham, Daniel Hernandez, Kylie Kuhr, Abraham Roig, Mae Brigham, Natalie Mamisashvili. Seated: Quinn Sobejana. (Courtesy photo)

The Shelter Island High School chapter of the National Honor Society recently hosted the annual Cardboard Campout for Habitat for Humanity.

Students in grades 10 through 12 were invited to participate by raising a minimum of $100 each. Boxes were donated by Jernick Moving and Storage; the burn barrel was donated by the Town; and hot chocolate and snacks were provided by parents, the School Board and community members.

The students camped out on the School’s front lawn from 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 10, until 6 a.m., Tuesday, the 11th, to raise money and awareness for Habitat for Humanity of Long Island. Their fundraising goal was exceeded, with two students raising over $600 each. The grand total was $3,854.

“We are excited to set a build date with Habitat for Humanity in the upcoming months,” said adviser Janine Mahoney. Working alongside volunteers, students help to build affordable homes for low- to middle-income families in the area.