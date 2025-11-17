Shelter Island Community Housing Board prepares for transitions

Liz Hanley, elected earlier this month to the Town Board, will move on from chairing the Community Housing Board. (Courtesy photo)

“My heart’s in housing,” Community Housing Board (CHB) Chairwoman Elizabeth Hanley assured her members last week. Newly elected to the Town Board, she promised them she will always be a voice of support for their ongoing work.

As she prepares for her transition, she told the CHB board it will be up to them to recommend a new leader for approval by the Town Board. She also said she expects David Doyle, who is on a sabbatical, will likely not be returning to the CHB, so it’s probable the Town Board will be adding two new members in January when Ms. Hanley takes the oath of office.

The committee is awaiting word from Community Development Long Island on a draft submitted for its approval on suggested revisions related to the initial 10 rental units for the Island.

In addition, the CHB will be moving forward with hiring a company to conduct a survey of housing needs for the next group of affordable units. One of the hurdles encountered with the first group of affordables was a lack of a professional survey to guide decisions. There was a lot of anecdotal information, but this time, the CHB wants data gathered by a professional organization that can provide solid evidence of what is needed.

The survey is to be funded by money from the federal Community Development Block Grant. A statement is necessary by potential groups that qualify to produce the survey to clarify what information the CHB needs. Ms. Hanley drafted a statement and Deputy Supervisor Meg Larsen, a liaison to the CHB, provided some edits.

Basically, the Town needs a “comprehensive housing needs assessment,” which will guide the next housing plan with respect to “promoting policy decisions that encourage public-private collaboration and assist in leveraging grant funding and capital investment in the future.”

The aim is to provide housing for low- and moderate-income people who are in the Island workforce and seniors.

A third initiative deals with ongoing support for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) with 16 either finished, under construction or in various stages of approved applications. Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, allow property owners to either adapt a main house to accommodate a tenant, or develop a housing unit that could be in a separate structure on their property.

The projects are paid largely from State funds from the New York Plus One project, of which Shelter Island has been a leader in putting the money to work, according to the Community Development Corporation of Long Island.

The CHB wants to set up an online list so those interested in creating ADUs on their properties, and those who need housing, can be matched.

Each person or family involved would be assigned a number so they can remain anonymous. The aim is to determine what housing people need and what others can offer. A listing would indicate, for example, an individual, couple or couple with children who need more space with those looking to create ADUs, who might be able to provide a small space for a single person, or a larger space for two or more people.

A new program called “Move-In New York” is pending and could be capable of providing a minimum of 10 small units of cottage-like houses that don’t have to be on one site. Individual property owners would sign up and grants would provide construction costs for the small units.

The development of the program is still in the early stage, Ms. Hanley said. She mentioned it to the committee so members will be aware of its possibilities as more information is revealed.