It’s not your parents’ dress code: Students seek consistency, equality

Adobe Stock Image

As the Shelter Island School administration and Board of Education focus on likely revisions to the District’s dress code, early discussion indicates an effort to be guided by student requests for a more equitable application of the policy.

At issue for the students has been individual teachers trying to regulate a vague policy that results in inconsistencies, especially what different faculty members think is acceptable or should be banned, the students have said. But, they’re generally pleased that their input is being taken seriously in the approach to dress code policy changes.

Student representative to the Board of Education Lionardo Napoles voiced those concerns with the Board of Education last month. It was agreed by most students that today’s dress codes deal with different issues than those of previous generations.

School Nurse Mary Kanarvogel recalls when she was in junior high school back in 1970, girls weren’t allowed to wear pants to school. It was strictly skirts and dresses; girls could add legwarmers in the winter because they walked to school. But even back then, students were aware of protests, and the girls wore men’s ties by way of protesting the school policy, eventually winning the day when they were allowed to wear pants to school.

In gym, they were required to wear gym uniforms, not shorts and T-shirts, Ms. Kanarvogel added..

It was a long way from today’s dress code that starts with more relaxed standards.

Existing policies in area schools are generally specific with regard to clothing banned and what’s allowed. Greenport’s policy calls for proper attention to personal cleanliness and appropriate dress for school and school functions, assigning primary responsibility to parents and students, and calling on teachers and other school personnel to exemplify and reinforce acceptable student dress.

“A student’s dress, grooming and appearance, including hairstyle/color, jewelry, makeup and nails, shall be safe, appropriate and not disrupt or interfere with the educational process,” according to the policy.

It specifically states that brief garments, including tube tops, bare midriffs, net tops, halter tops, plunging necklines, single-shouldered garments or see-through garments, spaghetti straps less than a half inch wide, tank tops, blouses that make cleavage visible, and many more restrictions apply, with relaxation of some rules for proms and similar events.

The code also provides punishments for noncompliance with the code.

Southold doesn’t have a universal policy, but its dress code follows general standards prohibiting clothing with profanity, drug references or hate speech, and is “appropriate for a learning environment … Students should wear clothing that allows for comfort and activity and is not disruptive,” according to the policy.

This is line with the New York State Education Department that students’ clothing can be individual, but not “dangerous or disruptive.”

The Mattituck-Cutchogue School District also refers to prohibiting dangerous or disruptive clothing and adds that it can’t express derogatory messages. “The dress code generally exists to ensure a safe learning environment and prevent distractions,” according to the information furnished to students and parents. The code provides undergarments must be covered and the midriff — belly, abdomen, stomach — can’t be exposed. The policy bans see-through, netting or sheer material clothing and sets length requirements for skirts, dresses and shorts.

“Our vision is to promote responsible choices for real-life readiness,” according to the district’s requirements.

Riverhead is more expansive in its dress code. While stressing individuality, it seeks appropriate dress even if students are accessing virtual classes. In some cases, that requires protective clothing to meet safety and health needs. No clothing with insignia that expresses prejudice or violence is allowed, as well as any clothes that promote drugs or alcohol use.

Clothing must cover genitals, buttocks and nipples and outerwear must cover undergarments. Hoodies, hats, caps and bandannas are banned unless they are related to medical, religious or educational reasons. At the same time, the policy is not intended to interfere with gender identity.

The Riverhead policy includes a lengthy list of items that are prohibited and actions school officials may take if a student refuses to correct a situation.

Shelter Island officials are looking at these policies in neighboring districts, but previous discussions have indicated the district’s policy will be shorter and less specific about clothing that is not allowed.