Doors open, deals aplenty at these Island and Hamptons restaurants

Chicken parm night is a popular dish destination at Shelter Island’s Isola. (Photo credit: Doug Young)

Not everybody shutters in the winter in the Hamptons. There are plenty of restaurants up and down the South Fork and on Shelter Island that stay open and cozy in the quiet season. And the ones that do? Often reward you for your year-round loyalty with weeknight deals to ease up on your pocket and give you a nice night out. Grab your favorite dinner date (or dates!) and get yourself a seat at one of these Southforker faves.

Léon 1909, 29 West Neck Road, Shelter Island, 631-749-9123

Last year, lovely Léon laughed their off-season prix fixe “La Formule” — and now it’s back again. Three course flame-licked dinner of an app, main and dessert for $37 from 5 to 6 p.m. daily! Great deal; great spot.

Opties and Dinghies, 87 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, 917-822-1230

Claudia Lin and Vincent Bertault’s sweet little Franco-Chinese gem (with a splash of Il Laboratorio gelato for good measure) is back with their all you can eat dumpling nights. This year, for select Sundays (Nov. 23, Dec. 14 and Jan. 4), head on over and devour all the dumplings you can for 90 minutes. Bring your friends and make a friendly who can eat the most wager out of it. You can do it — we believe in you! Note: They close for the season Jan. 5.

Shelter Island Slice, 3 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, 631-749-9292

Shelter Island Slice (owner Frankie Venesina is part of Sag Harbor’s storied Conca D’Oro family) is doing two heroes for $25 all day on Wednesdays and a feed-the-fam cheese pizza with four garlic knots and a house salad for $25 on Thursdays. Eat in or takeout.

Isola, 15 Grand Ave., Shelter Island Heights, 631-749-9036

Isola has always been a year-round hub for islanders; and now that their nearby neighbor, the Chequit, won’t be open this winter (and its future a bit of a question mark), the Italian-skewed spot’s winter deals will be more popular than ever. This season, head to the cozy eatery Tuesdays for buy one, get one half off pizzas, Wednesday Chicken or Eggplant Parm Night ($25 gets you a side salad with it, too), Thursday Pasta Night for $15 bountiful plates of spaghetti and meatballs or penne a la vodka and Saturday 12 oz. prime-cut steak with mashed potatoes and salad for $29.

Bell & Anchor, 3253 Noyack Road, Sag Harbor, 631-724-3400

No matter what time you show up at Bell & Anchor on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays all winter, you’ll be in for a two-for-less treat with their weeknight specials that offer an app plus a main below full-freight, like Chicken Milanese night on Tuesdays ($36) or a pound and a half lobster on Wednesdays ($65).

Rowdy Hall, 177 Main St., Amagansett, 631-324-8555

Happy hour specials all week long. From Monday to Friday, 3 to 6 p.m., hit up the bar (’cause this isn’t available in the dining room) for drinks deals and oysters on the half for a buck 50 each when you order a half dozen or more, pistachio crusted halloumi with hot honey ($12) or clams casino with a tasted baguette for $8, plus a bunch more!

Bird on the Roof/Daunt’s Albatross, 47 S. Elmwood, Montauk, 631-668-2729

Does Montauk seem … far? Yeah, we know. Unless you live there or in a neighboring hamlet, it can seem like a hike. Whether you’re coming from far away or not so very far away but need a little mini-vaca, Daunt’s is offering a pretty sweet deal: two nights at the motel plus a three-course dinner for two with a bottle of wine for $500. Do the Hamptons math — that’s a sweet deal.

Springs Tavern and Grill, 15 Fort Pond Blvd., East Hampton, 631-604-6944

Not only have they ushered back in their popular Wednesday Fajita Night, Springs Tavern is also offering a daily Happy Hour at the convivial bar, that’s chock-a-block with choices, from steamed mussels with fries ($14) and a raw bar sampler that gets you oysters, clams and shrimp for 2 bucks a pop ($18), to $12 drink specials. Hit ’em up 4 to 6 p.m.

Nick and Toni’s, 136 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-3550

You wouldn’t know it’s winter at the ever-bustling Nick & Toni’s, and with deals like their Sunday through Thursday two-course Pizza & Pasta prix fixe for $34. All night, you can chow down on dishes like herbed focaccia with honey ricotta and confit peso and arugula and fennel salad alongside their wood-fired pizzas of myriad toppings or cacio e pepe or chef Joe Realmuto’s homemade pasta of the day.

Rosie’s, 195 Main St., Amagansett, 631-604-5095

Hump day got you down? Head to Rosie’s (yes, they stay open all year round!) for their Wine Down Wednesdays, for half-priced bottles of wine, beer and burgers to eat with ’em.

Dopo Il Ponte, 2402 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-536-6006

Winter is a wonderland of nightly deals at this Italian Hamptons fave. Head in for Pizza Night on Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. when the wood-fired pies are $22 and accompanying sips of wine are $11 per glass and $44 per bottle for the house pick, and bottles of beer are $6. On Thursdays, there’s a $44 two-course prix fixe, too, with the same wine deal as Pizza Night.

Almond Bar & Restaurant, 1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton, 631-537-5665

Tuesdays and Wednesdays can be sleepy nights on Montauk Highway, but at Almond it’s always a buzz — especially when a burger and beer are a cool $25 on Tuesdays, and their excellent mussels and fries are also $25 and bottomless(!) on Wednesdays. Eat ’em to your heart’s content.

Elaia Estiatorio, 95 School St., Bridgehampton, 631-613-6469

We are so charmed by this tucked away little Greek gem. If you’ve never been, now’s a great time because their off-season prix fixe is a great way to sample their elevated take on Greek classics. For $46, you can nab a three-course dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. daily, or if you’re just feeling a little noshy, the Opa Happy Hour will satisfy you with $12 select glasses of wine and signature cocktails, plus discounted small plates to nibble on and buck-a-shuck oysters.

Shippy’s, 36 Windmill Lane, Southampton, 631-283-0007

Happy Hour at Shippy’s is pretty cheerful indeed, with $10 specials like their famed German pretzels, wings, and a half-dozen clams or oysters from 3 to 6 p.m. But they’re also doing a pretty decent prix fixe for both lunch (an app and entree for $24) and dinner (app, entree and dessert for $46) — perfect for pre-game or post-viewing a movie at the nearby Southampton Playhouse.

Union Burger Bar, 40 Bowden Square, Southampton, 631-377-3323

Trade the burgers for tacos on Tuesdays at Union Burger (they’re half off from 3 p.m. on — but not for take-out) and on Wednesdays there’s no better deal than their $5 burger night (a quarter pounder on a Martin’s bun with lettuce and tomato) with a side of trivia.

La Goulue Sur Mer, 210 Hampton Road, Southampton, 631-259-2360

Yes indeed, if you were wondering if the latest Gallic incarnation of this space on Hampton Road would hang on post-season, the answer is yes. From Wednesday to Sunday all winter, head to the East End outpost of La Goulue for dollar oysters from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and a $27 burger and fries combo, too.

Ivy on Main, 103 Main St., Westhampton Beach, 631-998-0795

Head to WHB’s elegant Ivy on Main on Thursdays for their winter-long $45 prix fixe that’s all about choices — pick from seven different starters and a half-dozen deeeeelicious mains, like Berkshire pork Milanese and Le Belle Farms half roasted chicken with fancy mashed ‘taters and roasted rainbow carrots. A few pure veggie options, too, round out the menu for all.

Fauna, 6 Parlato Dr., Westhampton Beach, 631-288-3500

The three-course prix fixe for $45 is no beggars’ banquet at Fauna. Starters include things like lamb lollichops and sage-kissed red kuri squash soup and entrees like almond-crusted flounder with whipped sweet potatoes, their autumnal take on pasta with a silky, spiced pumpkin cream sauce clinging to gemelli pasta. Head on over 4 to 6 p.m Monday through Thursday.

Stone Creek Inn, 405 Montauk Highway, East Quogue, 631-653-6770

A diamond in the East End’s dining rough for about 30 years, high-end, ultra chic Stone Creek Inn is open Thursday through Sunday during the off-season months, with a two-course $45 prix-fixe available all night long on Sundays and Thursdays.

Cowfish, 258 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, 631-594-3868

In addition to their daily Happy Hour offering discounted apps and pour from the bar, this Hampton Bays hub is also dishing out half price bottles of wine on Wednesdays with the purchase of two entrees, and a 14 oz. prime rib plus a fully loaded baked potato to go with for $44 on Thursdays after 4 p.m.