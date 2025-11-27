New ‘Sag Saturdays’ series kicks off in Sag Harbor

DAY TO NIGHT, THE FIRST SAG SATURDAY KICKS OFF RIGHT IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE SAG HARBOR CHAMBER OF COMMERCE)

Leave it to an Old Whalers’ town to find new ways to keep its main drag ever-vibrant during the off-season.

Starting in December and running through June 2026, get ready for Sag Saturdays, a new business and cultural community effort starting Saturday, Dec. 13, to make Sag Harbor the place to be the second Saturday of each month through the winter and spring months.

It started as a conversation between the owners of Kidd Squid, Dragon Hemp and Sen/K-Pasa. The idea that germinated among them resulted in a rising-tide-floats-the-boats effort: Instead of individual businesses working alone to market their different promotions and activities, why not forge a way to pool their efforts and create more of a regional shout than just a murmur?

“The genesis of it was the mayor [Tom Gardella] had started the Business Advisory Committee, which is a great idea because Sag Harbor is more of year-round spot than a lot of the towns here. But even so, and with a lot of us doing different things, those things can sometimes get lost,” says Grainne Coen, co-owner of Kidd Squid Brewing. “We thought if we came together and targeted the same day, then no one business has to do something giant. We can all make efforts, and collaborate, and people will recognize it.”

True enough — while there are many businesses in the Hamptons that shutter for the off-season, there are plenty that stay open all year round. Not only do they provide needed (and wanted) items, delicious meals, entertainment, cultural enrichment and just plain ol’ fun, but they also provide jobs to those who live our communities. Getting out and supporting them is an all-around win-win.

“Sag Harbor has always been a place where culture and community meet, and Sag Saturdays gives us an exciting chance to celebrate that energy year-round,” says restaurateur Jesse Matsuoka. “At Sen, we’ll be opening our kitchen and bottles.”

The first official Sag Saturday kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 13 and there are somewhere in the neighborhood of 30 businesses participating, packing the day with live performances, special art exhibitions, discounts, promotions and exclusive offerings from Sag Harbor stores and restaurants, as well as family-friendly activities and fun for the whole clan.

At Sen, for instance, for the first Sag Saturday, Matsuoka plans to offer up activities like hands-on, family friendly sushi classes and a full-on tuna breakdown and grown-up, and then later on a tequila and whisky tastings for the evening. He’ll also be doing some morning-centric story-time readings at his Sag Harbor taco den, K Pasa, as well as live music that night.

“It’s all about giving locals new reasons to explore, connect and experience our village in a fresh ways,” says Matsuoka.

Other events and give-aways include a free seminar on stand-up comedy to learn some tricks of the trade and a kids acting workshop at Bay Street Theater, an author reading and book signing at Dragon Hemp, free popcorn with any move all day at Sag Harbor Cinema, a Champagne and caviar tasting at Doen and a special beer release and food pop-up at Kidd Squid, along with Brad Penuel doing his down-home country tunes with Friday Night Traditional.

“Sag Saturdays means keep it local, keep it live!” said Sag Harbor mayor Tom Gardella in a statement to the press. “Let’s celebrate our Main Street and promote local business. Connecting our Village to our community equals sustainability for the East End.”

The series, which was organized collectively by the Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce, the Mayor’s Business Advisory Committee and the Sag Harbor Partnership, has engaged the online travel-activity hub Wonder Shuffle to make homing in on Sag Saturdays an easy click or tap. The website lets you plug in your region and town of interest and then shows you “cards” with different events and happenings that you can shuffle through and pick from.

Whether you want to map out your plans or just show up, mark your calendars for the second Saturday of every month to hit up Sag Harbor. Each one will bring new day-to-night activities and specials, so be sure to check in on what’s new at sagsaturdays.org.

“Main Street is our treasure,” says Coen. “It’s such a beautiful community hub.”