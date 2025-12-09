Cold, bright, and happiness in the Center: Island tree lighting tradition continues

The majestic spruce tree in front of Police Department headquarters in the Center, alive with the colors of the season after the annual tree lighting ceremonies on Dec. 8. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Members of the Cruz family, Oscar, Elena and Joshua, a 7th-grader at Shelter Island School, were early for the community tree lighting in front of Police Department headquarters on Monday night. Asked how they were doing, Oscar said, with a smile, “Cold.”

That was the consensus for the joyful annual event, when brave souls of all ages came out in 28-degree weather to listen to carols and watch the towering Colorado spruce come alive with the colors of Christmas.

Oscar Cruz said the family, originally from Mexico, have been residents of the Island for three years and haven’t missed a Center tree lighting. “It’s wonderful for the kids, but also for adults like us,” Mr. Cruz said. “It’s so happy. Shelter Island makes this season so special.”

As more folks filtered in to gather in the small plaza in front of headquarters, Laurene Silvani and her son Francesco, 5, were among them. Francesco looked especially festive, wearing some kind of illuminated necklace, of which he was extremely proud, and rightfully so. “He’s so excited,” Ms. Silvani said, and the same could be said of her as her face was glowing with happiness.

A jolly, but not-so-old elf dressed in a green top and bright red trousers was the master of ceremonies. On most days he’s Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr. Complimented on his outfit, he proudly said that the bell at the tail end of his cap did indeed ring, as well as the bells on his elf shoes.

The lights circling the branches of the tree were donated more than a decade ago by Shelter Island Ace Hardware, according to Dave Gurney, and the Highway Department replaces the old bulbs with LED lights, when needed, and decorates the tree every year. The Chamber of Commerce is the major sponsor of the event.

The happy gathering waited for the “The big reveal,” as the M.C. said, referring to the lighting, and were also waiting, shifting from foot to foot in freezing evening, for the walk — or run — to the Community Center to warm up with hot chocolate and cookies.

Justin McBryan was with his 21-month old daughter Romy — “Her second Christmas” — near the steps of the station where Mr. Lewis was making announcements and a choir of students was assembling. Romy was trying to get in on the choir’s act as well, with Mr. McBryan gently guiding her away before tenderly taking her in his arms.

The annual Christmas parade through the Island of Police, Fire and Emergency Medical department vehicles, all outlined in Christmas lights, pulled in front of headquarters with sirens and horns. “There’s the Big Guy himself,” Mr. Lewis announced, and Santa and Ms. Claus — looking somewhat like Mike Johnson and Sarah Shepherd — made their way through the crowd and up the steps.

Happiness reigned at the annual tree lighting, with Santa and his Lady and the master of ceremonies, a jolly elf who most days is Highway Superintendent Ken Lewis Jr. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Mr. Lewis had Francesco come up, explaining that the boy been chosen to help Santa and Ms. Claus pull the switch to light the tree. A countdown started, with the gathering counting along; at zero the majestic spruce burst to life with the colors of the season.

Families came together and Merry Christmas wishes were in the air before the quick — even quicker than usual because of the temperature — move to the Community Center for that reviving hot chocolate, sweet goodies and proper introductions to Santa and Ms. Claus.

Santa and Ms. Claus with the Christmas choir and celebrants, waiting for the countdown to light the tree. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

The tree lighting is one of the many events on Shelter Island — the Halloween Parade, Crafts Fair, the Fireworks Show at Crescent Beach, Memorial Day and Veterans Days, among others — that are handed down through the generations. Monday was a continuation of the tradition of celebrating the season of lights, and a promise that it would be waiting for Islanders for many Decembers to come.

Here are some more Adam Bundy photos from last night: