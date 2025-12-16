Phil Power elected Shelter Island Fire Commissioner

Phil Power (Credit: Charity Robey)

Running unopposed, Phil Power was handily elected as a fire commissioner last week. The vote by paper ballots secured 26 votes for Mr. Power and a single write-in vote for Arthur Bloom.

Mr. Power has a long history of public service. In addition to serving decades as a Shelter Island firefighter, Mr. Power was a volunteer as the Emergency Medical Services paramedic. Upon his retirement from that role, it became necessary to hire paramedics to render lifesaving procedures.

In 2016, Mr. Power was honored as The Lions Club Citizen of the Year and a few years before that as Firefighter of the Year. Mr. Power’s term is for five years.