New video from The Perlman Music Program 

Maestro Itzhak Perlman (Courtesy photo)

Our friends at The Perlman Music Program has sent this along:

“As 2025 comes to a close, we’re excited to share a new video celebrating The Perlman Music Program and our home on Shelter Island. In it, PMP alumni and violinists Clara Neubauer and Sean Lee reflect on what makes PMP so special and why this place continues to shape who they are as musicians and people.

“Our campus is more than a backdrop. It’s where mentorship happens, confidence develops, and lasting friendships are formed. It’s a place where young artists are supported as they take risks, collaborate, and grow as musicians and people. The renovations underway will help ensure that this experience continues to thrive for generations to come.”