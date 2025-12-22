Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 22, 2025

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Oct. 10 and Oct. 17, 2025.

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)

• Hulse Trust to Cindy Treska & Daniel Poulter, 5 Bay Shore Drive (700-22-1-11) (R) $2,500,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Sandra Simchick to Andrew Oppenheimer & Nicole Dobranski, 1400 Track Avenue (1000-137-2-3) (R) $889,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Jagel Family Trust to 1820 Bay Shore LLC, 1820 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-4-29) (R) $999,000

• Meghan McDermott to Luis & Kris Pelaez, 215 Bridge Street (1001-2-2-10.002) (R) $675,000

• Enrico Del Favero & Katie Wiebicke to Enrico Favero, 1480 Cedarfields Drive (1000-40-5-1.036) (R) $240,000

• William Saurer to Judith McCarthy, 10 Stirling Cove (1001-3.01-1-10) (R) $1,250,000

• Erika Munter & Benjamin Weiss to Kenneth & Pauline Marulli, 10 Calebs Way (1000-40.01-1-10) (R) $595,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Lorraine & Robert Link to James & Nicole Gibson, 28 Center Street (600-89-1-39) (R) $825,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Darren Hinderliter to Sarah Park, 745 Cottage Way (1000-122-2-23.007) (R) $258,056

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Puric Family Trust to 1250 Second Street LLC, 1250 Second Street (1000-117-7-23) (R) $1,050,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Emily Sills Trust to Stephen & Courtney Giovanniello, 309 Church Lane (600-46-1-15) (R) $625,000

• Christopher & Kathleen Schroeher to 120 Duryea St Corp, 120 Duryea Street (600-107-1-29.001) (R) $610,000

• Estate of Nannie Smith to Allan Zilnicki & Thomas Dannenberg, 48 Zdunko Lane (600-42-1-11) (R) $540,000

• Laurel Beniamino to Stephen & Karen Losi, 2804 Bayberry Path (600-18.01-2-176) (R) $507,500

• 119 Sweezy Ave LLC to River City Capital LLC, 119 Sweezy Avenue (600-128-2-2) (R) $490,000

• We Buy Homes On LI LLC to KED Home LLC, 30 Millbrook Lane (600-131-1-5.001) (R) $575,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Susan Meigs & Todd Vunderink to Thomas & Cynthia Murray, 50605 Route 25 (1000-70-1-8) (R) $810,000

• Robert Ballenger to Rita Kavanagh & John Nolan, 465 Tarpon Drive (1000-53-5-5) (R) $762,500

• Estate of Stephen Blum to Jorge Rivas & Evelia Sanchez, 950 Main Bayview Road (1000-70-7-17) (R) $740,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)