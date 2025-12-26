Paying for water testing: Town Board, WAC await decision

Town Engineer Joe Finora has been the Town Board’s point person on septic systems. (Credit: Julie Lane)

Can Water Quality Improvement Project money be used to pay for testing of well water on Shelter Island? It was tapped for testing water samples in the Center triangle in 2023 when $14,863 was applied to water testing of nitrates in that area. That amount was confirmed by Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams at the Town Board’s final meeting of 2025 on Dec. 22.

But now, the WQI Advisory Board has recommended applying $25,000 of its resources to test water from 250 wells in three zones within the Center triangle to gather more precise data and expand the search from only nitrates to some 200 possible contaminants that may be present.

Changes in how WQI money, which comes from a real estate transfer tax paid by new property owners on the Island, has undergone recent revisions. Now Councilman Benjamin Dyett asked if expending WQI money for well water testing is legal within the revised regulations. He favors such use of the money, but only if it’s legal to do so, he said.

The Town Board has asked its attorney, Thomas Crouch, to research the issue and render an opinion. The public hearing was closed on Dec. 22 while the Town Board awaits word from Mr. Crouch on the legal ramifications, if any.

There has been no discussion about how to pay for the testing if it’s determined WQI money can’t be applied. But other tests contemplated by WAC members are hoping to find grants to cover those undertakings.

Water Advisory Committee (WAC) Chairman Andrew Chapman told the Town Board it’s known that nitrates don’t travel alone. The targets for testing will be selected by Town Engineer Joe Finora, with any property owner free to refuse to participate.

Participants would receive full results from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services water division, but the Town would only get results by zone, so no property owner need be concerned that information on his or her lot could become public information.

The County Department of Health Services requires the property owner to pay the $100 cost of testing. But once results are determined, the Town would refund the cost to the property owner.

If the WQI money is forthcoming, 50% of the individual wells in each of the three zones would be targeted to participate, Mr. Chapman said. The WAC hopes to encourage as many Islanders as possible to get their well water tested.

Testing in any town-paid program doesn’t obligate the Town to remedy situations where problems exist. That’s a step too far, at least at this juncture.