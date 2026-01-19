Islanders turn out for annual blood drive: Close to goal for local effort

Several organizations are sounding the alarm of a severe drop in blood donations for these who desperately need lifesaving treatments. (Courtesy illustration)

Islanders contributed 36 pints of blood last Thursday that will provide life saving transfusions for 108 people, according to Judy Meringer, who coordinates the Shelter Island blood drives held on the average twice a year.

Not all who need blood must have every component of each pint. Instead blood is separated into components for use by patients with varying needs.

The goal of this drive, during a period when a blood emergency exists, was to collect 40 pints, Ms. Meringer said. But five would-be donors had to be deferred at this time, she added. Had they not been deferred, the Island blood drive would have exceeded the amount of blood that organizers had hoped wold be contributed.

Nonetheless, the 36 pints received are significant and the few individuals deferred may have a temporary condition such as a cold, fever or flu or may have had a recent tattoo. But if there is a more serious condition, the would-be donor would have to be checked by a doctor to determine if a person must be treated for a condition and may not be able to give blood that could affect the donor and/or a patient receiving the blood, according to information from the Centers for Disease Control.

Blood donations are needed immediately to help hospitals meet the needs of patients facing surgeries, medical emergencies and ongoing treatments. A single donation can save up to three lives.

According to the New York State Department of Health, the urgent need for blood donations has been caused by declining donations during the holidays, recent inclement weather and the onset of a severe flu season.

“There’s a great need for blood donations following the holiday season and the compounding impact of recent bad weather and a particularly tough respiratory illness season has resulted in fewer blood drives and a significant drop in overall donations,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Donating blood is a selfless act that can save the lives of patients who are suffering from traumatic injuries, undergoing surgery or fighting cancer. Just one donation can help multiple people, so I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeve and give the gift of life during this time of need.”

The American Red Cross has warned of a growing risk of a blood shortage entering the new year. The Red cross is asking donors to begin 2026 by becoming a blood donor to help save a life.

Jeannie Mascolino, Vice President of Blood Operations at New York Blood Center, said, “January is always one of the most challenging months for the blood supply, and this year the combination of holiday disruptions, winter weather, and a severe respiratory illness season has made the situation even more critical. We are incredibly grateful for the donors who continue to show up, but we urgently need more New Yorkers to step forward now to help ensure hospitals have the blood they need for surgeries, cancer treatments, trauma care, and other lifesaving procedures.”

You can find nearby locations to donate blood by visiting the New York Blood Center website at nybc.org.