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Shelter Island School Honor Roll: Secondary School  – Quarter 3

By Reporter Staff

(Courtesy image)

Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients

Elsie Mae Brigham • Rosemund Hanley • Lexi Jernick • Lili Kuhr • Mary Kate Labrozzi • Elena Schack • Madison Sobejana

Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients

Harrison Clark • Lauren Gibbs • Michael Kotula • Lionardo Napoles

Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients

Juliana Medina • Cayman Morehead • Jackson Rohrer • Henry Springer

Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients

Sadie Green-Clark • Leonel Mendez Gregorio • Noemo Torres Leon • Ari Waife • Evan Weslek

Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients

Alexis Bartilucci • Makayla Cronin • Natalie Mamisashvili • Lily Potter • Ryan Sanwald • Maeve Springer

Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients

Lydia Brigham • Eli Green • Logan Porzio • Liam Sobejana

Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipient • Michelle Martinez

Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients

Ella Fundora • Frederic Gurney • Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg

Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipient • Alice Potter

Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients

Amara Cajamarca Goodale • Dulce Pineda Alvizures

Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients

Lida Kendall-Posner • Marco Shields

Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients

Weston Heaney • Zachary Hermosura • Emmanuel Mendez Gregorio • Larkin Morehead • Anthony Rando • Caleb Springer

Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients

Adriana Campos • Sienna Choo • Ariebella Cronin *Sloane Katta • Noah Lava • Ryleigh Sanwald

Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients

Colton Clark • Brookelyn Gulluscio • Kenneth Gurney • Angela Lopez Guzman •Evelyn Michalak • Charli Parento • Samuel Potter • Oscar Sheehan

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