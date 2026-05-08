Shelter Island School Honor Roll: Secondary School – Quarter 3
Grade 12 High Honor Roll Recipients
Elsie Mae Brigham • Rosemund Hanley • Lexi Jernick • Lili Kuhr • Mary Kate Labrozzi • Elena Schack • Madison Sobejana
Grade 12 Honor Roll Recipients
Harrison Clark • Lauren Gibbs • Michael Kotula • Lionardo Napoles
Grade 11 High Honor Roll Recipients
Juliana Medina • Cayman Morehead • Jackson Rohrer • Henry Springer
Grade 11 Honor Roll Recipients
Sadie Green-Clark • Leonel Mendez Gregorio • Noemo Torres Leon • Ari Waife • Evan Weslek
Grade 10 High Honor Roll Recipients
Alexis Bartilucci • Makayla Cronin • Natalie Mamisashvili • Lily Potter • Ryan Sanwald • Maeve Springer
Grade 10 Honor Roll Recipients
Lydia Brigham • Eli Green • Logan Porzio • Liam Sobejana
Grade 9 High Honor Roll Recipient • Michelle Martinez
Grade 9 Honor Roll Recipients
Ella Fundora • Frederic Gurney • Regina Kolmogorova-Weisenberg
Grade 8 High Honor Roll Recipient • Alice Potter
Grade 8 Honor Roll Recipients
Amara Cajamarca Goodale • Dulce Pineda Alvizures
Grade 7 High Honor Roll Recipients
Lida Kendall-Posner • Marco Shields
Grade 7 Honor Roll Recipients
Weston Heaney • Zachary Hermosura • Emmanuel Mendez Gregorio • Larkin Morehead • Anthony Rando • Caleb Springer
Grade 6 High Honor Roll Recipients
Adriana Campos • Sienna Choo • Ariebella Cronin *Sloane Katta • Noah Lava • Ryleigh Sanwald
Grade 6 Honor Roll Recipients
Colton Clark • Brookelyn Gulluscio • Kenneth Gurney • Angela Lopez Guzman •Evelyn Michalak • Charli Parento • Samuel Potter • Oscar Sheehan