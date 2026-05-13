Revised school dress code draws mixed reviews

Shelter Island School has crafted a dress code for students. (Adobe Stock Image)

It has been an ongoing subject of disagreement between students and school officials since last October when the Board of Education revised its dress code. Students let the Board of Education know they found the dress code sexist, applying primarily to girls.

Among the concerns that brought attention to a dress code was a practice allowing any teacher to enforce a code. That had led to inconsistencies in enforcement. Teachers complained as did students.

The code adopted at the May 11 Board of Education meeting provides for enforcement by the superintendent, assistant superintendent, athletic director or other designated personnel. Gone are references to showing straps that girls complained was a sexist reference.

Students had held their own meeting to discuss their objections and returned to the Board of Education with suggestions for changes. The discussion had gone back and forth at meetings with Board members defending the changes they had spent months discussing to arrive at a dress code they thought was suitable for the school.

Not the case for the students. But after a long discussion, Board members voted to adopt their revised code while telling students they were open to changes. But until changes were made, the adopted new code would be in effect.

Finally this month, a revised code surfaced, intended to find a balance between their views and those that students requested.

“Compromises were made,” said Board of Education President Kathleen Lynch. The latest revision provides:

• Undergarments must be completely covered by outer clothing with the exception of shoulder straps.

• Pants below the waist or exposing undergarments are not acceptable.

• Shorts or skirts must provide full coverage of all private areas when sitting or standing and should fall in a straight line across the thigh and rips or tears must fall below this line.

• Tops must have straps or sleeves and extend to the waistband of pants, skirts or shorts while sitting or standing with arms down.

• Mesh garments may only be worn with opaque coverage.

• Head gear must leave faces and ears visible and allowed in classrooms at the discretion of teachers.

• Dark glasses are prohibited unless prescribed by a physician.

• Attention to personal cleanliness and appropriate clothing to the school setting.

• Clothing is the responsibility of parents and students with the proviso that it must meet health and safety standards and doesn’t interfere with the learning process.

• Grooming and appearance includes hairstyle, color, jewelry and nails.

• No clothing can be obscene, disruptive or libelous or promote prejudice.

• No clothing can promote alcohol or drugs, tobacco, weapons or violent acts.

• Protective gear must be worn for certain activities such as proper shoes in industrial arts classes.

Parents and students offered mixed reactions to the revised code as did Board members.

Despite some reluctance, the Board voted 5 to 1 to adopt the code. Only Board member Anthony Rando voted no.

Is the revised code a compromise? One person suggested compromise means no one is happy with the results.

Ms. Lynch said the code could be revisited next year or every year since norms could change.