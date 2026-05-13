Prom: A night for Shelter Island School students to remember

Seniors celebrate at their last prom. (Credit: Taylor Gabrovic)

This year’s prom took place on May 9 at the Shelter Island House. The theme was “A Night in Vegas.”

A big credit for the event is due to Suzanne Walsh, the owner of the Shelter Island House, who generously donated the venue completely free of charge for the school to use for prom this year.

The event was wonderful, as it is every year. It’s one of the few nights when our entire high school gets to be together; sharing a meal, dancing, and really celebrating the end of the school year. For our seniors, it was their last prom, and truly one to remember.

More photos of the gala night: All photos by Taylor Gabrovic.

Evan Weslek and Sadie Green-Clark were chosen Prince and Princess.

Teacher-chaperones dressed as if they were working in a casino: from left, Chris Conrardy, Alyssa Prior, Cat Brigham, Lynne Colligan, Nurse Mary Kanarvogel, and Avery Zumpol.