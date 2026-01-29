Shelter Island Reporter full obituary: Carol Hallman

Carol Hallman, 79, of Shelter Island passed away peacefully at the Kanas East End Hospice Center in Westhampton Beach on Jan. 26, 2026.

Carol was born on Sept. 21, 1946 in Greenport. She was the beloved daughter of the late Henry and Gertrude Dickerson and sister of the late Doris Clark.

A lifelong resident of Shelter Island, Carol graduated from Shelter Island High School before beginning a life full of hard work, warmth and creativity. After high school, she married Randy Holmes. They share a daughter, Carole Renee. Later she married John Hallman, with whom she shared nearly five decades of marriage.

Carol began her career at Gardiner’s Bay Country Club where she worked for 10 years, becoming the assistant manager. She then purchased and operated Carol’s Luncheonette and Stationery with her husband John for 21 years. They also owned and operated John’s Gas Service for 40 years. Carol was known for her time behind the counter at the luncheonette and always greeted everyone with an enthusiastic, “Good Morning!” It was here that Carol was able to share her generous spirit and love of the community. Her family noted that Carol was loved by all.

In earlier days, Carol enjoyed ceramics. The family was always blessed with her newest creations. She was an avid quilter, winning a first-place award for a paper-piecing quilt. A member of the Quilters Guild, she made many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. Through the years, everyone in the family received a homemade quilt from her, starting with her children, and then onto her grandchildren.

Carol was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years.

Her love of crafts also led her to knitting for the “Warm Up America” program, making blankets and hats for babies in the hospital. Carol’s heart was big and giving to others was very important to her.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, John W. Hallman of Shelter Island; her daughter Carole Renee Prevot (Edward) of New Milford, N.J.; son William T. Hallman (Jodie) of Fort Myers, Fla; daughter Kimberly Giaquinto (Bob) of Apex, N.C.; daughter Karen Gibbs (Jack) of Shelter Island. She also had 11 grandchildren; Nicolette Merville (Chris); Jayme MacMillan (Chris); Sawyer Clark (Norma); Breanna Bombino (Andy); Madison Hallman, Alexis Gibbs, Spencer Gibbs (Kaley), Owen Gibbs; Shane Prevot, Ryanne Prevot and Noelle Prevot; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date and she will be laid to rest at the Emily French Memorial Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Kanas East End Hospice Center — 481 Westhampton‑Riverhead Road, PO Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY — and the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation, PO Box 547, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home is assisting the family.